We have an election coming up, and in many ways it shows how divided our country is. To try to bridge the divide a little, I thought I’d try to show how, if we work at it, pretty much anybody can find some common ground with anybody else.
Therefore, I’m just going to list my likes and experiences and whatever. See if you find any common ground.
I have a comfort food. It’s fried chicken. Yes, I know it’s not good for me, but it makes me happy.
I love sports. A mediocre baseball player myself, I’m a Mets fan. I’ve been a Bills fan forever. I still remember “wide right” like it was yesterday. I’m eternally hoping the Sabres will make the playoffs in hockey. I believe Ali was the greatest boxer of all time.
My favorite color is green. My favorite ice cream is chocolate. My favorite cake, chocolate with vanilla ice cream.
I try to get at least 30 minutes of exercise every day. These days tai chi is my preferred martial art. For other exercise, I lift weights, play ping-pong and pickleball, and walk. I’m left-handed but throw Frisbees right-handed. My punching bag is a great stress release.
I’m worried that our president seemed to think there were 54 states. I’d really like our next president to be younger than I am. I’m going to be 65 this month. I find picking Medicare plans to be much more complicated than they should be.
I enjoy using a weighted blanket. I am NOT a fan of daylight savings.
Most of my email is spam. I still keep a land line, and my most common call is from “spam risk.” I didn’t want a cell phone, but now I feel weird if it’s not nearby.
I can never remember if it’s “i after e except after c” or the other way around. Spelling is not my strong suit. I pretty much always mistype something when texting.
The more comfortable a shirt becomes the more likely my wife will tell me, “You gotta get rid of that shirt.”
My favorite card game is euchre. I still do Wordle each night. I enjoy video games, although the younger folks usually run all over me. I’m pretty much fodder in Fortnite.
I love dogs. I accept cats.
I like pizza, but not with pineapple. I do like pineapple on ham though.
For some reason, my favorite veggie is cucumber or red pepper (even though, technically, they have seeds so they are fruits). My favorite fruit would be the New York state apple.
I find “Candy Man” to be a true earworm song.
When I have a problem, I want to talk to a human, not an automated menu.
My favorite movies, in no particular order: “Star Wars,” “Princess Bride,” “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” “Princess Bride” is the most quotable.
My favorite TV show of all time was “MASH.” Honorable mention to “Parks and Rec,” “The Simpsons,” “Hill Street Blues,” “Mad Men.” Favorite streaming service is Hulu or HBOMax.
My computer and phone are Apple, yet I develop games for the PC.
I love my family and my dog, even when the latter is very loud.
Jobs I’ve held: computer programmer, tech support, science writer, web guru, window washer, judo instructor, box maker. I was an EMT for six years.
I’m not religious, but I believe in the golden rule.
I don’t appreciate when people tell me what to do, so I try not to tell other people what to do — although I may make suggestions.