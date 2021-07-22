Last week was NOT a banner week for me.
First off, a 23-year-old nephew (in law) of Olga’s in Costa Rica passed away from COVID. Third time my wife’s family has had to deal with a death from COVID. Costa Rica still doesn’t have enough vaccines.
On the less sad side but still frustrating: I got a rejection on a picture book. This was the second close-but-not-quite on this project. I’m used to rejections. It’s part of the job, but still they sting for a moment.
I’ve been waiting to hear from my agents on a new graphic novel. When you’re a writer there is a lot of waiting. I should be used to it. I am, kind of. In many ways it’s the toughest part of the gig.
Oh, too, I somehow managed to hurt my heel and ram my gut into the corner of the ping-pong table while doing virtual boxing. So yes, I literally bruised myself playing virtual boxing. Hence the reason why these days I never really spar.
Saturday, it rained all day. I looked around to see if any neighbors were building arcs. It rained so much I believe it was the only day in the last three-plus years I did NOT throw Frisbees with Daisy. Not to mention that the Mets played one of their worse ninth innings during the 50 years I’ve been watching them. They blew a six-run lead to the Pirates and lost on a walk-off grand slam. (When you’re a Mets fan you are used to disappointment, but this was bad even by Mets standards.)
Of course, this column is called Positive Vibes. I’m supposed to be a happiness facilitator, therefore I need to put a positive spin on all this. Well, most of this. I can’t put a positive spin on a healthy 23-year-old dying from COVID.
But for the rest of the lousy things that happened I take a few breaths and forget about ‘em. As I write this it’s Sunday, the start of a new week. I woke up determined not to let last week cling to my brain. Time to forgot about that and start the new week off in a positive way.
Olga and I had a very pleasant lunch at Mac’s Drive-In with our buddies Dave and Brenda. There’s not much better than a lunch with friends, eating wings, drinking root beer floats and talking about pickleball and the joys of aging. Upon getting home I made it up to Daisy by throwing a lot of Frisbees to her. Plus, I was greeted by my new watch that lets me take an ECG, which came back normal after doing a seven-minute workout. Not only that but today the Mets pulled a reverse on the Pirates, rallying from six runs down to win. (First time since 1903 two opposing teams on back-to-back days came back from six runs down to win.)
Baseball is a very funny game. So is life. Make the most of it, and don’t let a few bad breaks break your spirit.
