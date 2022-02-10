As a sports guy and a positivity person, I’ve always looked forward to the Olympics. I admit I don’t usually follow any Winter Olympic sports (besides hockey), yet every four years I find myself fascinated with winter sports such as snowboarding, speed skating, skiing, ski jumping, luge and yes, even ice skating (Full disclosure: I skated once as a kid and suffered a green-stick fracture, breaking as many bones in one hour of skating as I would in years of judo; skating left a literal impression on one of my bones and a figurative impression in my head, but I still enjoy watching it during the Olympics).
These Olympics are probably the most controversial since the Cold War thawed. Host country China has a history of human rights issues. Russia has amassed troops on the Ukraine border, which is never a good thing. China’s star snowboarder, and in many ways their face of these Olympics, was born and raised in the United State. The United States and others are staging a diplomatic boycott. Of course, I’m not sure why that’s a punishment. I’ve never met a politician (who I wasn’t related to) and said, “Gee, I wish I could hang out with that person more.”
Back in the 1980s, I walked to the top of the ski jump at Lake Placid with great trepidation. I couldn’t imagine skiing down that ramp and then launching into the air. That’s when I was younger and crazier. Now, I’m even more amazed that human beings can do things such as ski jump and freestyle ski and snowboard without dying.
If you’ve read my column before you know that I try to concentrate on positive things like finding common bonds, working together, finding your flow and grit. The Olympics has all of these in spades.
There are many moments of great sportsmanship that show common bonds are possible between people from different countries and backgrounds. One of the examples I saw recently came during the women’s slopestyle event, when American Julia Marino cheered on New Zealander Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, as the latter’s last run put her in the gold medal spot over Marino. All three medalists hugged and celebrated together.
Coming much closer to home, two U.S. Olympic lugers and medal contenders, 2018 silver medalist Chris Mazdzer and Zack DiGregorio — both have grandparents in Geneva — were aided by ex-Olympian Jayson Terdiman. Despite not making the team, Terdiman spent his time coaching DiGregorio. And, Terdiman is letting Mazdzer use his sled.
Now that’s teamwork! And, like one of my assistants says, “Teamwork is dream work.”
As for flow, we have amazing moments like Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who caused American broadcasters to gush and call her “the greatest skater ever” — a lot of pressure on a 15-year-old. Kamila then went out and performed the first two quad jumps by a woman in Olympic history.
There are numerous heartwarming moments too. Donovan Carillo, the first Mexican figure skater to make the Olympics in decades, cried with joy just because he made the free skate. Canadian Max Parrot won the gold in snowboard slopestyle three years after being diagnosed with cancer. Now that’s true grit!
When you think about it, the range and flow of emotions could very well make the Olympics the ultimate positive reality show for the world to share.