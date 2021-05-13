I mentioned this before, but it can be very soothing and placating to admit and maybe even embrace the things you have trouble with. This can be especially therapeutic if you own up to them and try to find the humor in them. What could be a better way to own up to my own “weaknesses” by listing them and then admitting them to the world both in this column and on my blog. This also flows well with last week’s column on failure.
1) This is weird, but I am very bad at making ice cubes. To be clear I know the recipe. I just have a heck of a time making evenly distributed cubes in the tray. (I will post some photos to my blog and or FB if you wish to see proof.) I either make them really small and disproportionate or I overfill them and make one giant cube or many cubes. As an add-on I am very bad at getting the cubes out of the tray. I either pop out zero or all of them. It’s so frustrating I’m tempted to have our automatic ice cube maker hooked up.
2) Talking quietly and whispering. I just have a loud voice. I guess it’s because of my love of life. Or I just like hearing my voice — no that can’t be it. When I listen to myself talk, I sound like a weird, low-pitched yet squeaky toy.
3) Using punctuation especially on my social media posts. I’m a big believer in not believing in commas when I write informal material. I figure I’m a writer not an editor. Besides a lot of commas and colons and stuff are optional.
4) Driving in reverse. Thanks to the technology and backup cameras and orange line guides I’ve gotten much better at backing into parking spaces, but without the tech I find it impossible. Which I rationalize as, “Why do I ever need to back into a spot?”
5) Remembering why I opened the refrigerator. At least a couple of times a week I open up the fridge and have no idea why. Maybe I want to check the little light? Maybe I wanted to cool off? Maybe I just love looking at iced tea and cucumbers? I have no idea. Side note: According to my wife, I’m also not great at properly closing the fridge door.
6) Cooking something from a box or bag, reading the instructions, thinking, “I got this” then throwing away the box or bag. Only to have to open up the trash, fish through the banana peels and coffee grinds to grab the wrinkled box to see the instructions again.
7) Washing the dishes. I do them, but my wife almost always rewashes them. Apparently, I don’t notice splotches and grease spots and such.
8) Pronouncing certain names: for instance I always say LaBrun instead of LeBron. It makes my son cringe. I’ve also been known to tongue twist partial, oncologist and a few other words.
9) When typing DATE I always type DATA first. I contribute that to years of programming and having DATA statements. Also, I did love the character on Star Trek.
10) I can’t for the life of me make fitted sheets FIT. Just as I get one side on the other side snaps off tauntingly. I swear they were created by a sadist.
I actually do feel better now. I’ve thought of more things I’m bad at … Maybe that’s the stuff of another column?
My blog: http://workingdaze.blogspot.com