Showing gratitude to others can make you and the recipient of that gratitude happier. Knowing that, I figured I might as well show my gratitude in a very public way and then see how I feel.
I am grateful to:
My wife Olga. I’m sure some (many/most) people were shocked that she would marry me. I’m so glad she did. This very patient woman from Costa Rica opened up my life to a world of possibilities — literally. Before meeting her I had never ventured south of NYC or west of Buffalo. Living in another country and on another coast gave me a much wider perspective on the world. Plus, she had the “real job” in the family, the job with insurance and steady income. Her putting in the time allowed me to be both a house dad and a writer. Whenever anybody asks me, “What’s the secret to being a writer?” I say, “Having a significant other who has a real job.”
Speaking of house dad, my son John S. who came into my world and changed everything. Even though I was an EMT, being a parent really taught me what it’s like to be responsible for another life 24/7. No bigger joy for me than raising a productive human who tries to teach me to lift weights properly. Plus, at Comic-Con he gave me the courage to go up to the Simpsons comic booth and ask, “Hey, do you need a writer?”
My sister Mary for letting me call her “Stinky” all these years even after it turned out she was not the culprit all those decades ago. Also, to her son Harris for choosing me to be his godfather. For a baby, he had great insight. I’m grateful to my favorite gringo brother-in-law Steve for biting the bullet and marrying Mary.
I’m grateful for my Costa Rican family of in-laws, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. You all almost always made this gringo feel welcome in Costa Rica even if I never mastered Spanish.
My parents for instilling me with my value system. Teaching me to at least try to do the right thing. I’m also glad they dated for eight years, probably keeping me out of the Vietnam War.
Charles Schulz (the creator of “Peanuts”) and Douglas Adams (“Hitchhiker’s Guide”) your works were an inspiration to me. I am extra grateful you both took time to talk to me about our crafts.
Abner Doubleday for inventing baseball. I love to watch and loved to play that game. Even though I could never hit a curveball — or a fastball, for that matter. To George Hancock, softball’s inventor, for giving me a big slow ball I could actually hit. Also grateful to DeSales High School for educating our son and more importantly introducing us to pickleball. Pickleball has been a great source of activity and social interaction, even giving us two “pickleball daughters” — Mary and Laura.
To our dog Daisy, who we affectionately call 33 pounds of loud. Man, she lets you know what’s on her mind. But she also is loving and filled with energy. She keeps me active by catching Frisbees, going for walks and just plain keeping an eye on me.
Last but not least, I’m grateful to the Finger Lakes Times for giving me this forum and to YOU for taking time to read this! Thanks!
Truthfully, just thinking of the people (and noisy dog) I’m grateful for made me smile. I highly recommend letting others know you are grateful for them.