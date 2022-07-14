For this week, I thought I would get back to basics and my roots and give everybody five fairly easy things you can do to increase and improve your happiness.
I’ve mentioned a lot of these before but thought it would be nice to summarize. All of these “tips” are backed up by studies. Since I’m limited to around 550 words, I won’t list the studies, but you can easily Google or DuckDuckGo them.
1. Smile. Yeah, it may seem silly or far too easy to actually work, but the simple act of smiling will usually make you feel better. Don’t believe me? Try it out for yourself right now. Smile. See? You felt a little better. Right? Like the song (which I just learned was written by Charlie Chaplin) goes, “You’ll find that life is still worthwhile, If you’ll just, Smile.”
2. Talk to a stranger. It doesn’t have to be a deep conversation. Certainly, don’t tell them your life story or give them your credit-card number. But even a little, “Hey, how are you doing?” will go a long way toward making both them and you feel better. Give it a try. I’ve mentioned this before. I’d be interested in hearing from others who have tried it.
3. Express your gratitude. Let the people in the world know how much they mean to you. This is another two-way happiness improver. You will feel better, and you will also make them feel better. It’s easy to do. For instance, “I’m grateful to you for reading this right now.” Side gratitude: “I’m also grateful to the FLT for giving me this space.”
4. Limit your time on social media. There have been a lot of studies that show social media is more often anti-social media. Social media can easily become an echo chamber, allowing you to customize your world to meet your views. This tends to create a far too narrow view of “us vs. them.” On the other hand, social media can also give you a skewed view of other people’s reality, as many people only post the good moments in their lives — making you think, “Oh crap, they are so much cooler than I am … ” Yes, social media does have its purposes, like finding the right plumber or chicken barbecue, but it’s best in small doses.
5. At the end of the day, think about all the good things that happened to you. They don’t have to be big, things like having a baby or getting married. We want to think about the little things that happen daily almost without us noticing them or paying them any mind: a smile from a friend, the sound of rainwater on the roof, your team winning a game, talking with friends, talking nicely with strangers, that tasty dinner you had. You will see there really are a lot of positive little things going on around us all every day. We’re just usually too busy trying to get by to pay attention.
Slow down. Stopping and noticing the little good things will make you happier. It can also be very helpful at the end of the day to write down 3-7 of these good things you noticed. Just recalling them will make you happier. You can come back to this journal any time and you will smile thinking of those.