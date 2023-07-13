Last week’s column drew a lot of responses from people who also think Geneva should have a flag. So, to push my idea of creating a flag for Geneva forward a bit this week, I thought I’d discuss why a community flag is so important.
Flags are visual representations of a community’s shared values and history. They serve as a link to the past, reminding us of the struggles, achievements, and cultural heritage that have shaped our community.
Geneva is a small town, but one with a lot of history; a flag can help remind people of that. Flags often use colors, symbols, or designs that hold historical or cultural significance, acting as a visual narrative of the community’s journey. This symbolism provides a sense of continuity, allowing us to connect with our history and preserve the community’s unique heritage. All of these are good things.
I gotta admit, I’m not much of a Geneva history expert, so I’m not sure what image(s) our flag should have. I’m thinking the lake with a trout jumping out of it, since we are the lake trout capital of the world. By the way, a cool promotion would be to invite Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout to Geneva when we first present the new Geneva flag to the world. We can even make him an honorary citizen of Geneva (he’s from New Jersey, so he might find that to be fun).
Flags can create a sense of belonging and pride among community members. They become rallying points, uniting people from diverse backgrounds under a common symbol. Seeing their flag displayed may instill a sense of ownership and pride in individuals, reinforcing their connection to the community. The flag becomes a source of inspiration, motivating citizens to actively participate in the betterment of their community through volunteerism, civic engagement, or cultural preservation — in theory, at least. And, let’s face it: Anything we can do to get Genevans to cooperate more is a good thing.
Sticking with the unification theme: Flags can serve as a unifying force during community events and celebrations. For instance, wouldn’t the recent firefighters parade have been even cooler if there were a bunch of Geneva flags being carried in it?
Flags can act as beacons of community pride, promoting recognition and awareness on a larger scale. When a community’s flag is displayed or carried during events, it serves as a representation of the community to a wider audience. This generates curiosity, intrigue, and a desire to learn more about the community’s unique qualities and contributions. Flags act as cloth ambassadors that promote cultural exchange, tourism, and economic opportunities for the community. These are good things, something all towns can benefit from having.
Flags are more than colorful pieces of cloth. They can embody the collective spirit, history, and aspirations of a community, thus serving as symbols of identity, pride, and unity, weaving together the diverse threads that make a community unique. By proudly displaying and respecting flags, communities not only celebrate their heritage but also foster a sense of belonging and inclusivity. Flags can serve as catalysts for building stronger, more cohesive communities. Man, Geneva could use a bit of that right now.
Will creating a flag bring us closer together? I have no idea, but hopefully it would help. So come on, Geneva, let’s make ourselves a flag!