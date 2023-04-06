I thought we all could use a light little fun column, so I decided to write about commercials I like.
The first one, which kind of shocks me, is the T-Mobile home internet commercial with the likely duo of “Scrubs” stars Donald Faison and Zach Braff teaming and making an unlikely trio with John Travolta, going back to “Grease” and singing “Tell me more” about T-mobile home internet. It is a very silly commercial, but the trio sells it and makes it fun. It’s one of those things that shouldn’t work but does because they don’t take it very seriously. Which helps the sell.
Full disclosure: I’ve been using T-Mobile for almost 20 years for my cellular, so I might be biased.
I haven’t been a fan of Dr. Rick’s Progressive insurance commercials. You know, the ones where the expert keeps young homeowners from being like their parents. Normally, I don’t like these because most of the stuff Dr. Rick criticizes people for are good happiness habits: like talking to strangers and trying to be helpful. For some reason, though, I really like the latest commercial, where he tries to convince an old-acting young person that there is no need to label and wash your trash containers because basically, “It’s trash!” I think it struck me as funny because 1) I don’t do it and 2) my dad in his later years did the same thing.
Another commercial that resonates with me is the Kia commercial where the mom and dad forget their baby’s binky. The dad becomes a media celebrity as he drives home to retrieve the binky. He returns with a binky in hand, gives it to the baby, and the baby spits it out because the dad brought the wrong binky.
I can so relate to this. We had a similar situation when we lived in Fresno, Calif. We went to visit friends with our then-2-year-old son and forgot his binky. I rushed home, grabbed the binky, and got back to our friends. I gave our son the Donald Duck binky, which he promptly spit out because he only liked the Mickey Mouse one. No idea how he could tell the difference, but he could. He gave me a look like, “I can’t believe you had the audacity to bring me that.” Yep, you could tell he was going to grow up to be a lawyer.
Another favorite is a kind of oldie, but still one that makes me smile: the Chevy Silverado commercial that features that amazing cat Walter. Walter can fetch wood, herd cattle, and do all sorts of impressive feats of intelligence that impresses bystanders. Yet somehow, his feats don’t impress his owner (the guy who now does the Spectrum commercials), who can’t understand because “It’s just a cat.”
Finally, I pick a commercial that involves a sport. Nope, it’s not pickleball, although pickleball has popped into a few ads these days; it just seems like advertisers are taking advantage of the game’s popularity. My favorite sports commercial is the one the New York Mets use to promote the team. It does a great job of showing some Mets players and their personalities.
Brandon Nimmo is excited about answering the phone. Francisco Lindor assures fans they will be able to see his hair. Closer Edwin Diaz is happy about closing out a call. Catcher Nimmo interprets for the Mets’ Japanese pitcher, Kodai Senga, that his ghost forkball is not a real ghost.
Being a Mets fan since 1967, and someone who threw a forkball in college, I just love this.