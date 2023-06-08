Fun is good. Fun helps the body and mind reset and relax. Fun makes you feel better about yourself and others. Fun can enhance learning. Fun activities such as moving and dancing and playing sports can have health benefits too, like better cardiovascular health, more energy, better sleep and increased general fitness. Some fun activities (even doing something as simple as watching a favorite show) can reduce anxiety and depression. Arts can boost self-esteem and overall life stratification.
Therefore, I try to have as much fun as I can throughout the day. Most of the time I even find my work fun — unless, of course, I’m editing myself or others. Doing things that aren’t fun makes us appreciate the fun stuff even more.
I thought this week I would share some of things I find fun. Maybe some readers will get inspired to either try what I find fun or seek out new fun things, or just do whatever they normally do that they find fun. I don’t want to define anybody’s fun for them.
One fun activity I did last week was watching season 3 of Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso.” I’ve stated this before, but I really do enjoy watching light-hearted comedy, and man, “Ted Lasso” really fits the bill. Back a few years ago, when I heard they were going to make Ted Lasso a character who appeared in some commercials, the character was coarse and dense and not all that likable. But Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted, realized with the changing times the world needed a more optimistic and kinder character.
The new Ted was born.
He’s far from a perfect man, but he always takes the high road and brings out the best in people. Plus, I find the show to be quite funny. Some people complain the show is corny, which it is, but that’s the show’s MO, and it embraces that. In today’s world, I don’t believe we can get enough funny and kindness.
Another new thing I discovered this week that’s fun and educational is the Cornell Lab Merlin app. It’s a free app that identifies birds by either their sound or their look. I never thought I’d be a birder and, quite frankly, I’m not. But I love using the app. I’ve discovered our yard is filled with the sounds of birds.
I really should have noticed this sooner: We have Northern Cardinals, American Robins (but no Batman, although we do have bats), Mourning Doves (which, by the way, I learned wasn’t “morning” dove), Common Grackles, Sparrows (which I named Jack), Gray Catbirds, and House Finches. I also learned different birds make different sounds at different times. Maybe I am a birder (side note: We also have hummingbirds, but they apparently don’t make any sounds not even a humming).
Speaking of birds and fun over the weekend, Olga and I went to the Dove Project building in Geneva to see two art collections there. The first was American Women Artists from the collection of Edward T. Pollack, and “Geneva Past and Present: Molly Matthews.” Very entertaining and informative.
It’s amazing what they are doing with the remodeling of the Dove building. The collections are there until July 1. I especially enjoyed the Geneva Past and Present photos of the same spot in Geneva taken at two different eras.
I highly recommend a visit!
The point here is this: Identify what you find fun and do it!
P.S: If you’re looking to read a fun, new comic by me, go to webcomics.com and search for “It Might Be Magic.” It’s free to read and free to subscribe to.