A couple days ago I was driving down the street heading to Wegmans. The sun was shining, the sky was blue. I felt good as a I sang away to ‘70s tunes on the radio. Then it happened. Out of nowhere, a car shot down a cross street and then seemingly ignoring me, darted out in front of me. My first thought was ... well, it was something I can’t print in a family newspaper. So that thought really wasn’t that useful.
To make matters worse, the driver of the car that darted out in front of me, forcing me to break, somehow decided they were no longer in a hurry. They proceeded to literally crawl down the street. I could have (and I’m not exaggerating — too much) gotten out of my car and walked faster than they were driving.
To tell the truth, I wasn’t a happy camper. I started thinking, “What a jerk!” Note I am paraphrasing that. My good mood shattered, I took a deep breath to clear my head. My slightly cleared head thought back to grad school and something called the Fundamental or Primary Attribution Error.
The Fundamental Attribution Error states that we humans tend to blame our own problems or jerky behavior on external causes: Having a bad day or a headache or something like that. Yet when we see other people (especially people we don’t know) acting like twits, we tend to assume that, yes, they are twits, and this is how they act all the time. We forget the environment also plays a big role on how everybody acts. It’s totally possible and quite likely that the person acting like a jerk is a perfectly decent person just having a bad moment. Just keeping this in mind can help when dealing with seemingly difficult people in a tough situation.
I took a few more nice, slow, cleansing breaths. I thought about all the things that could have gone wrong for this driver that might have caused them to dart in front of me and then drive at a snail’s pace. Maybe they had just broken up with somebody? Maybe they were rushing to urgent care but getting dizzy, so they didn’t want to drive too fast? Maybe they actually didn’t see me and once they did they realized their mistake so they drove super cautiously?
Whatever the case, whatever the reason they had for driving so poorly didn’t really affect me at all. Instead of getting to Wegmans at 9:45 I’d get there at 9:47. Those two minutes wouldn’t be a deal breaker. Pretty sure Wegmans wouldn’t run out of veggies and tea in those two minutes. No need for this incident to put me in a bad mood.
As I stated above it was a beautiful day and I had ‘70s music playing on the radio. Being upset wouldn’t help me or them. It’s not like they would have learned their lesson if I beeped at them and flipped them off (Not that I ever would do either of those things, no matter how tempting). In the great scheme of things, a person darting out in front of me and driving slowly was no big deal. I brushed it aside and continued to enjoy my day!