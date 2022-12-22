They say, “It’s better to give than receive.” That’s because giving not only makes the receiver feel good, it actually makes the giver feel better.
Since this is the holiday season, I thought I would do some giving of my own.
Nope, I’m not going to do an Oprah, “You get a car! You get a car!” I guess I could give my books away, but I prefer to give them to Geneva Reads. Instead, I’ll give suggestions on what people can do to — hopefully — increase their happiness.
One of the best ways to give at the holidays is to give time or money to those in need. There are many charities around: The Salvation Army, the Boys and Girls Club, the Center of Concern, your local YMCA, just to name a few. Giving to these and other worthy organizations not only helps those who could use a little hand at the holidays, but as stated above, it will also make you feel better.
There can be so much running around buying gifts for others and/or preparing treats and meals for friends and family that we often forget about ourselves. It’s also beneficial to give yourself some self-care, especially during the holidays. For a quick boost, I suggest taking a break now and then throughout the day and simply remember to breathe. It’s amazing what a deep breath or two can do to calm the heart and mind.
If you enjoy binge watching, I highly recommend “Acapulco” on Apple TV (especially if you have a Mac, iPhone or iPad and can get Apple TV-plus for free for a year). “Acapulco” alternates between story lines taking place in the present and in the 1980s, when Acapulco was the place to be. It’s the story of Maximo, who went from pool boy in the ’80s to multimillionaire in the present day. It’s well-acted, heartwarming, and funny. It’s one of those series where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
Plus, Apple TV also has the entertaining “Ted Lasso” and “Mystic Quest” series (side note: This is not a paid advertisement for Apple TV, although I wish it was).
If free TV is more your style, I recommend “Abbot Elementary” and “Home Economics” on ABC; both are solid comedies. Also, “Ghosts” on CBS somehow is much more witty and funny than I thought possible, given the premise of a woman who sees and talks to ghosts in her haunted bed-and-breakfast.
These are just my personal choices; your mileage may vary.
If you are looking for something that is social and great exercise, I’d be amiss and out of character if I didn’t mention this could be a good time to try pickleball. If you’re looking for a place to play, drop me an email and I can help.
The bottom line here is ’tis the season to get overwhelmed at times, so while it’s great give to others, feel free to sit back and do something for yourself.
Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all!