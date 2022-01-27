With Sunday’s Bills game still so fresh in my heart and soul, I had to write about the positive takes from a heartbreaking, yet super-exciting game.
Being a good sport, I must give a tip of my cap to Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs. Mahomes is an amazing quarterback, perhaps the most talented one ever. He is the son of an ex-Mets pitcher. That makes him my second-favorite QB after Josh Allen.
As for the game itself, Olga and I were on the edge of our seats for that entire fourth quarter. When Allen threw that touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis with a mere 13 seconds left, we screamed so loud that Daisy came out of her bedroom to see what was going on (yes, our dog Daisy has decided that the guest room is her room and goes to sleep there every night at around 9). Daisy noted our excitement and decided to stick around to see how this would come out.
Basically, the Bills had 13 seconds to keep the Chiefs from scoring. I was texting with friends from Costa Rica, Washington state and Boston, as well as our son in Buffalo. We were all shocked, but like I told my friend Tom Rickey, I’d feel safe with this lead against any quarterback except for Patrick Mahomes (yes, even Brady wouldn’t have had me as worried; sorry).
Of course, the rest is history.
The Bills played a prevent sort of defense — which prevented them from winning — and KC kicked the tying field goal. The Chiefs then won the toss in overtime and went down and scored a touchdown. You kind of figured the game would be “last team to hold the ball wins,” and that was determined by a flip of a coin.
Sigh.
It’s maybe the most heartbreaking loss since “wide right” so many years ago.
I feel pretty confident that the way the Bills were marching down the field those last few minutes of the fourth quarter that if they had won the OT toss they would have won the game. Of course, we will never know, as the universe seems to conspire against the Bills in these kinds of situations. Still, I think we can all glean some positive takes from this loss.
Football and pro sports are meant to be entertainment. They are the ultimate reality shows. No script at all here (Note: I’ve written a “reality” show, and those do have loose scripts and guides). And, as a form of entertainment, Sunday’s game certainly delivered edge-of-seat thrills and spills.
Allen has shined in the playoffs. These last weeks he has certainly proven he belongs in the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks. Davis has emerged as another scoring threat for the Bills.
Hopefully, this loss will make the Bills even more determined next year. The AFC East will be tougher, with New England always a threat, Miami improving, and the Jets having about a million draft choices. But the Bills now have the experience of losing two years in a row to KC in KC.
Like they say, whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I believe this will make the Bills and their fans stronger!