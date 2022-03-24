Last weekend, I went to Syracuse to see “Hamilton.” You know, the play about the guy one of the main streets in Geneva is named after.
I never paid Hamilton any attention until back in the early 2000s, when my wife was doing her citizen papers in Buffalo. The immigration office had a picture of Hamilton as one of the first immigrants to contribute to society. He became the first Secretary of the Treasury. At the time I thought, “So that’s why we have a street named after him.” Then I sort of forgot him until the play became the next big thing.
I gotta say, as a writer I really appreciate “Hamilton.” It’s a fantastic piece of craftsmanship. A tip of my quill to Lin Manuel Miranda. The road crew did an incredible job.
The first thing that did occur to me while watching was how much of the first part of the story of our country’s independence mirrors what is happening in the Ukraine today. A spunky, smaller nation standing up to a world power as they fight for their right to exist. I couldn’t help but picture the King George character as Putin.
The play did well in stressing the brilliance and ambition of Alexander Hamilton. It showed him as a man with great grit and persistence; I give him kudos for that. He kept pressing and pressing Gen. Washington to get back into battle. Washington felt Hamilton’s talents would be better served off the battlefield, but he finally relented, giving Hamilton his own command. Following his success in the war, Hamilton would go on to create the U.S. banking system. He also wrote a good portion of the Federalist Papers (google is your friend.) He was a bit of a “cad,” loving his wife and her sister and having an affair that he would later be blackmailed over. But, when push comes to shove, all the founding fathers had some issues; after all, they were humans.
The play focused on Hamilton’s relationship with friend-enemy Aaron Burr, the one that would (spoiler coming) end Hamilton’s life in a duel.
This got me thinking, how accurate was this? Which led to googling and talking to a couple of history aficionados. Turns out the play was more a piece of entertainment than an accurate telling of history.
For low-hanging fruit, Hamilton had three children; they never were mentioned in the play. I guess they wanted to save on the budget. More importantly, Hamilton with his “immigrants we get the job done” song seemed to be the champion of the little guy. In fact, according to some scholars, Hamilton was more of an elitist. He — and all the founding fathers — had slaves. But going deeper into that is well beyond the scope of my writing.
The show made John Adams and Burr look wishy-washy, to say the least. But Burr, in many ways, was much more progressive than Hamilton. He might have made a decent president (as far as presidents go), but we will never know. What we do know is that Adams did become president and, by most accounts, was a fair president and had a long and productive career afterwards. He was the last surviving member of the founding fathers.
Was “Hamilton” accurate? Mostly not, but it still serves as a great education and a gateway into learning more about this important time in our nation’s history. Plus, it sure is fun to watch.