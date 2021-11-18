We are now accelerating into the holiday season. Of course, Hallmark has been showing Christmas movies for months now (basically the same three plots with different, really good-looking people). Plus, the stores have had Christmas decorations alongside the Halloween candy and decorations. But now we are getting into the true nitty gritty. It’s go time.
As of this column’s publication, we are one week — or 168 hours (give or take) — from Turkey Day. Or, perhaps it should be called the Day It Really Stinks to Be a Turkey Day? Whatever, the time is going to fly by. At least it will for me, as the older I get the faster time seems to move.
Back when I was a kid (a loooong time ago, before even color TV), the month from Thanksgiving to Christmas seemed like the longest 100 days of the year. The days dragged. But now, boom! I’m writing this on Monday, but before I know it I’ll be seeing my “mug” in the paper on Thursday and thinking, “Wow, I swear I just wrote that yesterday.” The way time (or our perception of it) seems to speed up tends to add pressure to a time that’s supposed to be filled with joy and good will toward others and all that jazz.
Here are ways I handle the holidays to keep the stress down and the fun up:
First, this is simple, as I give this hint a lot: Remember to breathe. It’s amazing how often we forget to breathe. It’s even more amazing how much clearer and calmer situations seem after one or two or three (depending on your mood and pulse) deep breaths. Inhale through the nose to the count of five, then exhale through the mouth or nose. Repeat until you are calm. Note there is some discussion among breathing experts if you should exhale through your mouth or nose. I don’t think it makes a big difference. Just remember to breathe.
Another thing I do is actually something I don’t do: I don’t sweat it. My mantra is “It will work out.” It’s helpful to have a general holiday plan: who is coming, what are we serving, what are we doing for fun? But, after that, it’s even more beneficial to understand these plans are not etched in stone, and that anything that can go wrong might very well go wrong. But who cares? We’re not doing brain surgery (even brain surgeons most likely aren’t performing surgery at the kitchen table) or disconnecting a bomb (unless of course we’re Bruce Willis.) Things will work out, and if you keep a nice positive attitude, you and any guests will have fun and be happy. Your state of mood is most often what you think it is.
Also, I hate to use the word perfect, but I have nearly perfected gift giving. My technique is simple. I walk up or text friends and loved ones and say, “Hey, what do you want for the holidays?” If what they request is within my budget, and Olga approves, I buy it for them. This method also saves on wrapping paper.
If they say “Surprise me” or “I really want a new Porsche,” then they get an Amazon gift card. I’m not a mind reader or a super-rich dude.
There you have it, my simple tips for making the holidays enjoyable.