Last week, I was watching the last season of the “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Rachel Brosnahan) on Amazon Prime.
For those who don’t know the show (which is quite funny), it follows the life of Midge Maisel a woman working as a stand-up comedian in the ’60s. She’s pretty; therefore, people think she should be a dancer or a singer, or both. I’ve always assumed the story was loosely based on the careers of such comic pioneers as Joan Rivers, Rose Marie, and Lily Tomlin. The show does feature Luke Kirby doing an amazing job portraying comic legend Lenny Bruce.
But this column today isn’t about all the comedians the show features. This is about humor and happiness.
Last week’s episode had Midge’s dad, Abe Weissman, a retired Ivy League professor of mathematics, going to a parents’ conference for Abe to see how his grandson, Ethan, is doing. Abe has been trying to teach Ethan to play the piano, but the kid appears to get worse with each try.
Abe, who is played by the always fun Tony Shalhoub (from “Monk” fame), is impressed with the private school. Abe is especially pleased with the snacks given and how they group all the children according to the scores on their aptitude tests.
Some kids are mini-engineers. Others seem to be putting together a publication. There are some doing the arts. Abe is thrilled by this until he finds out that Ethan’s only attribute is happiness. He’s in a group of kids who pretty much just do what makes them happy. This infuriates Abe, who barks, “Not one person who’s ever accomplished anything of worth in life has ever been happy!” I may be paraphrasing but you get the gist. Abe insists his grandson be retested.
Poor Ethan fares worse the second time in all attributes except happiness. Abe is now convinced that his grandchild will be a failure — which, of course, he blames on the parents. We do a get a happy ending for Abe as he learns his granddaughter, Esther, the younger of the two children, already can play the piano.
In the flash-forwards to the future (the 1970s and ’80s), we see Esther as a brilliant but troubled scientist. Ethan now lives on a kibbutz in Israel, as he is studying to be a Rabbi. You can tell he’s still not the sharpest tool on the farm, but he’s happy and content.
This got me thinking … which can be a dangerous thing. Is it possible to be happy and successfully contribute to society? I am aware that a lot of great people with “beautiful minds” had many different issues. In fact, this is the stuff of many movies. Yet, I kept thinking, surely it’s possible to contribute to society and also be happy.
I considered googling or asking ChatGPT or scanning the journals for scientific references — but then I realized that, of course, it’s possible. In today’s world we so often get bombard with gloom and doom, so I believe that just being a happy person and passing on that happiness can be a boon to society.