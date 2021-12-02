As I sit at my computer writing this it’s Monday evening. In fact, it seems to be my first weekday after five days of what my brain (such as it is) processed as Saturday.
Being a freelance writer/novelist, I never really have a great grasp of time. No time clock to punch, no office to go to. My workdays consist of me sitting at my computer and writing stuff. I usually take a break every hour or two to get up and move around. Movement is good for the body and the brain. Plus, Daisy barks at me, reminding me to take her out and throw Frisbees with her. She insists the fresh air is good for me. But a good portion of my day is spent on the computer.
I don’t just write stuff. I also Google myself, read useful and not-so-useful articles. I do dip into social media, but I try to spend less and less time doing that. As I’ve said before, social media is anything but social. A bunch of studies have shown your happiness is inversely related to the time you spend on social media. I do try to check in every day for birthdays and stuff like that. I also do some of my workouts: tai chi, for example, via Zoom. Plus, I take classes online.
I spend a lot of time looking at screens. My phone and paper calendar usually make sure I know what the day is and that I don’t miss appointments. Most week/workdays it’s Daisy and me at home during the day. The way I differentiate weekends is that other people — i.e. my wife and sometimes our son — are also in the house during working hours. I spend less time working and more time interacting when other humans are around.
Last week, due to the holiday, my wife and son each were home Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It wasn’t just me and Daisy in the house during the day; therefore, it felt like every day was Saturday. On Wednesday night I tuned to “Saturday Night Live” to see if it was new. When the “Late Show” was on my brain remembered, “Right, it’s not really Saturday.”
On Thursday morning I almost asked Olga, “How long do you want to go to pickleball for today?” But then I remembered it wasn’t Saturday yet.
On Friday, I was a little upset with myself for missing “Acapulco” on Apple TV because I thought it was Saturday — which was silly because I could still watch it on Saturday.
My point is, I had special weekend or holiday brain. Note for those of you who might be worried about my recent confusion: Don’t fret. I’ve taken a lot of cognitive tests and I still come out normal. On most non-holiday days I’m aware of the date and usually even the time. That got me thinking, “Why the heck do I get holiday brain?”
To be clear, I’ve done no research at all on this. My best guess is that the holidays can be a stressful time. Also, I’m editing a book, writing a kids’ story, and penning a novel — and I’ve got a bunch of other pokers in the fire. Holiday brain was my brain’s way of telling me to slow down and just have fun with the family. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.