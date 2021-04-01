Okay, I know it’s April 1st, but I’m not fooling when I say that random events can play a big role in how our lives pan out.
You don’t have to take my word for it, as well you shouldn’t. I’m just a guy who writes comics and cartoons. But there is a wonderful book on the subject called “The Drunkard’s Walk: How Randomness Rules Our Lives,” by Leonard Mlodinow. He writes: “As a result, successes and failures in life are often attributed to clear and obvious cases, when in actuality they are more profoundly influenced by chance.”
Mlodinow himself exists because of a random event. His father was in a concentration camp and stole a loaf of bread. The baker at the camp told the Gestapo to gather up all the possible subjects. When no one would admit to stealing the bread, the baker told the guards to shoot the suspects one by one until they were either all dead or somebody admitted the crime. Mlodinow’s father stepped forward, figuring he was going to be killed one way or another. This actually impressed the baker who made Mlodinow’s father his assistant, thereby pretty much guaranteeing he would survive the camp. If that chance event didn’t happen Mlodinow never would have been born to study probability and chance.
As for me, a couple of random events changed my life forever.
I met this young grad student from Costa Rica who was on my softball team. In Costa Rica she played shortstop for her national team, so she was awesome. We hit it off really well and became great friends. The problem was I had a job at what was the Experiment Station in Geneva that I really liked. She had to return to Costa Rica for two years as AID had paid for her masters. We decided we would just remain friends.
But then, my position at the Station got cut, which, while difficult at first, turned out to be a very positive event. It gave me some freedom. I took EMT classes at night. I explored the Finger Lakes bookstores where I found a book about drawing and writing cartoons. I learned a lot of cartoonists actually pay for gags. I figured, “Hey, I can do this!” I started selling gags like crazy. Then the truly bizarre random event occurred. The Costa Rican girl, Olga, had a rec league softball game on a Thursday night. I asked her to call me after the game, and we could get some food. Nine o’clock rolled around and no call. I figured, “Hey, she probably got a better deal. At least I can watch Cheers.”
But then the phone rang. It was a friend of Olga’s saying, “Olga got hit by a fly ball in the outfield as the shortstop deflected the ball off her glove into Olga’s face.” Olga was at the ER and wanted me to pick her up. My first remark was, “Why do you put an awesome shortstop in the outfield?” My second was, “I’ll be there in five minutes.” To make a mushy story short, I nursed Olga back to health, and we fell in love. Now that I could literally work anywhere in the world, I could take my job to Costa Rica. The rest as they say is history.
I’m guessing if you look back at your own past, you’ll find an event or two influenced by seemingly random factors.