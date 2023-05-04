We had friends over for dinner last weekend and the topic of humor came up. They asked, “How can you judge if something is funny?” To which I replied, “If I write something that makes me laugh, I figure it’s funny enough to make somebody else laugh; therefore, it’s funny.”
Of course, I have hits and misses.
Back when I freelanced for the “Joan Rivers Show” and “The Tonight Show,” I’d send gags that I thought were winners, and they got rejected — however, on occasion, my “throwaway” jokes made it onto one of the shows.
This got us deeper into finding a way to objectively measure humor, which is difficult, as humor is subjective. What one person finds hilarious, another might not find amusing at all.
We zeroed in on the Laughlabs experiment conducted by Dr. Richard Wiseman in 2002.
Here’s the joke that rated funniest in the United States:
“Two hunters are out in the woods when one of them collapses. He’s not breathing, and his eyes are glazed. The other guy whips out his phone and calls emergency services.
“He gasps, ‘My friend is dead! What can I do?’
“The operator says, ‘Calm down. I can help. First, let’s make sure he’s dead.’
“There’s silence; then a gunshot is heard. Back on the phone, the guy says, ‘OK, now what?’ ”
I gotta admit, that makes me laugh a little every time — though, as an ex-EMT, I know the operator would have said something like, “See if he’s breathing … ” But that would kill the joke.
Here’s a joke that scored well in England:
“Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson went on a camping trip. After a good meal and a bottle of wine, they lay down for the night and went to sleep.
“Some hours later, Holmes woke up and nudged his faithful friend. ‘Watson, look up at the sky and tell me what you see.’
“Watson replied, ‘I see millions and millions of stars.’
“‘What does that tell you?’ Holmes asked.
“Watson pondered for a minute. ‘Astronomically, it tells me that there are millions of galaxies and potentially billions of planets. Astrologically, I observe that Saturn is in Leo. Horologically, I deduce that the time is approximately a quarter past three. Theologically, I can see that God is all-powerful and that we are small and insignificant. Meteorologically, I suspect that we will have a beautiful day tomorrow. What does it tell you, Holmes?’
“Holmes was silent for a moment, then spoke. ‘Watson, you idiot! Someone has stolen our tent!’”
I found that one funny, but not as funny. It’s a different kind of funny, a bit more cerebral.
The point is this: You can grade jokes or funny incidents by giving them to a wide range of people who then rate the joke on a sliding scale, say from 1 for the worst to 10 for the best. That will give you some objective measure. But even this is subjective and will change based on the person’s mood and culture and a bunch of other factors.
In other words, it’s hard to say what makes a joke funny. Humor does not come in one- size-fits-all. It truly is different strokes for different folks. Find what makes you laugh and enjoy it.
Humor may not always be the best medicine, but it is a pretty darn good one.