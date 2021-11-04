You’ve probably noticed I try to put positive spins on things. When you’re a lifelong New York Mets fan you learn to take any bit of positivity you can from situations.
Being positive is mostly a state of mind, so I focus on looking for the positive in most things. However, I don’t feel at all positive about this weird ritual we have in the United States (well, 48 of them) and other non-tropical countries of switching the clocks back an hour in the fall and forward an hour in spring.
The flipping back and forth is a real pain in my mind and can take a toll on the body. Sure, these days a lot of clocks and watches make the switch on their own, so the physical changing of the clocks isn’t a big deal — even though I’m betting most houses still have one or two clocks on the wrong time. Still, playing with time (or our perception of time) is not something I can get behind.
There are real physical changes that happen when humans flip the clocks forward or backward. Losing or gaining an hour of sleep messes up our circadian rhythm.
In 2019, a survey done by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that more than half of Americans feel tired after daylight savings time begins in the spring. To which I say, “Duh, we did lose and hour of sleep.”
Other studies have shown heart attacks increase during the first three weekdays after switching to DST. Being tired due to the clock change is thought to be the main reason for an increase in traffic accidents after DST.
On the flip side, losing an hour of usable daylight after setting the clocks back to standard time can trigger mental illness, including but not limited to seasonal affective disorder commonly called winter depression.
The conclusion: Changing time twice a year appears to do more harm than good. My solution: Let’s pick one time and stay with it. That will fix many of the mental and physical adjustment issues.
The question is: What time do we pick?
I’m sure some people would opt for standard time, especially seeing all the problems created by “springing back” and losing that hour of sleep. Yes, I know more sleep usually equates to better health.
Yet, if it was up to me, I’d love to stay in a permanent state of daylight savings time. I feel in the long run, after the initial last time adjustment, we would be better off.
Here is my reasoning for that.
First off, more daylight during the time most people are awake is a nice thing. If it’s light after a day of work you are more likely to go out and get a little exercise: play tennis or pickleball, or go for a walk. It’s also good for businesses, as people are more likely to shop after work when it is light out.
Light just makes us feel better. The more light during the day, the better — unless, of course, you are a vampire.
For the most part, humans enjoy daylight. We can do more in the daylight. So I’m for daylight savings time 24/7, 365 days a year.
Of course, I don’t really get a vote.