For some strange reason I started to think about what I would do if I ran for political office. Just to be clear, I will never, ever run for political office. I would be a TERRIBLE politician: I can’t remember names, I hate long meetings, I do not wear suits, I’m not fond of traveling or speaking in public. I’m also not super well-informed when it comes to government stuff. I can only name like six Supreme Court justices, I don’t know anything about law, and I can be impatient (even though I am getting more patient with age).

John Zakour lives in Geneva. He is a freelance humor writer with a bachelor’s in computer science from SUNY Potsdam and a master’s in human behavior. He is a chief happiness practitioner. He has sold thousands of gags to strips and magazines and had over 50 books published. He writes his own syndicated comic, “Working Daze,” which has anywhere from 30K-100K daily readers. His “Positive Vibes” column runs every Thursday. Contact him at johnzakour@gmail.com. Or, check out his blog at workingdaze.blogspot.com.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you