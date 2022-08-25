For some strange reason I started to think about what I would do if I ran for political office. Just to be clear, I will never, ever run for political office. I would be a TERRIBLE politician: I can’t remember names, I hate long meetings, I do not wear suits, I’m not fond of traveling or speaking in public. I’m also not super well-informed when it comes to government stuff. I can only name like six Supreme Court justices, I don’t know anything about law, and I can be impatient (even though I am getting more patient with age).
POSITIVE VIBES: If I ran for office – which I never never never will
- By JOHN ZAKOUR johnzakour@gmail.com
-
-
John Zakour lives in Geneva. He is a freelance humor writer with a bachelor’s in computer science from SUNY Potsdam and a master’s in human behavior. He is a chief happiness practitioner. He has sold thousands of gags to strips and magazines and had over 50 books published. He writes his own syndicated comic, “Working Daze,” which has anywhere from 30K-100K daily readers. His “Positive Vibes” column runs every Thursday. Contact him at johnzakour@gmail.com. Or, check out his blog at workingdaze.blogspot.com.
Tags
Trending Food Videos
Recommended for you
More Opinion
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
What's Trending
-
Ted Cruz’s gender-centric jokes promote culture warrior image, raise eyebrows
-
Deputies: Erie County man secretly recorded explicit video of victim
-
Penn Yan man pleads to child porn charges
-
Fratto, Tenney face off Tuesday
-
City of Canandaigua approves assessment settlements with three entities
-
Police search for missing man in and around Hemlock Lake
-
Police make arrest in Newark bank heist
-
Impasse declared in negotiations between Wayne County and deputies
-
BOYS SOCCER: Geneva's Daniel Wright denied by Section V to play in this upcoming soccer season
-
Wayne County, deputies at odds over new contract