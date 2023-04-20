When watching Mets and Yankees games, I often see this commercial for a car brand that advertises “escape from Basic,” or something to that effect. The commercial shows a bunch of boring-looking people living in a square, bleak, almost black-and-white world where everything is basic. A colorful car zooms through and past the boring basic world, catching the basic people by surprise and putting them in awe. The car carries on through a colorful, winding mountain path, with a voice-over that says something to the effect of, “Escape the basic … ” — thus implying basic is bad.
But, basically, basic isn’t bad.
For one thing, my first programming language was BASIC. Despite the name, I could do a lot with BASIC. Now, as a happiness facilitator, I understand basic is under-appreciated. Sure, basic might not be the most exciting place, and it’s good to get out of basic now and then, but most of the time we all live in basic, and there’s nothing wrong with that.
Real life is mostly basic. Even free solo rock climbers spend a lot of their downtime off the mountain in basic. That’s because even they need basic time to recover. Note: There may be some outliers, but these are few and far between; hence the reason they are outliers.
It is beneficial to get out of your comfort zone (or your basic) because we all learn by pushing ourselves out of our comfort zone, but even when we do that, we don’t want to go too far out of that zone as it’s nearly impossible to learn when you are too uncomfortable. It certainly isn’t good for happiness. That’s why even when we leave basic, we don’t want to venture so far from basic that we stress ourselves out. A little stress can improve performance, but too much stress can be detrimental to performance and health.
For instance, in the commercial mentioned above: The driving out of basic through the winding mountain road would be terrible for me. As I believe I’ve mentioned before, I have a fear of heights, especially while driving up winding mountain paths. I hope I’m not shattering any concepts of Finger Lakes Times columnists being these fearless innovators, but this columnist certainly isn’t, especially when it comes to heights and driving.
It would be impossible for me to safely drive a car like the driver in the ad. I get shaky and light-headed.
For me, leaving my basic, in this case, is simply being in the backseat of a car while it is driven through mountains. Many times in Costa Rica, I have been — with some trepidation — a passenger in a car going up a volcano on a bumpy road with hairpin turns and no guardrails. That trip gets me just enough out of my comfort zone where I can feel good about pushing myself. The basic takeaway here is it can be good to leave basic, but basic can also be good.
Side note: During my first trip to Costa Rica, when we went to see one of the volcanoes, it never occurred to me that we would be driving up the volcano so we could peer down into the crater — which was a scary experience, but worth it.