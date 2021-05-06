Everybody fails! Everybody! To quote Michael Jordan: “I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that’s why I succeed.”
Here are my positive takeaways from that. First, MJ missed way more shots in the NBA than I did. Second, and much more helpful, he’s right, we do learn a lot from failure.
That’s why it’s actually fairly positive to embrace failure. I’m not saying you should try to fail on purpose; that’s silly and unnecessary, as everybody fails often enough. Failing at things is one of the ways we learn. Trial and error can be a great teaching tool as long as we pay attention to the trials that lead to error and don’t repeat them.
As humans we learn by failing from pretty much day one. As babies we’re always trying to put our mouths on things to see “Hey, can I eat this?” (OK, that’s an over-simplification but you get the idea.) When we are pre-toddlers learning to be toddlers, we take a step, we fall, we laugh, or (if somebody is watching) cry, then we get up. Think about what we did wrong (without really thinking about it) and then take another step or two. We make progress with each attempt until we are darting across the room driving our parents crazy.
Despite this, it’s actually a bit natural that we worry about failing. Back when we humans were hunters and gatherers, we had to be on alert at all times. You saw something rustling in the bush you kind of had to assume it was an animal that probably wanted to eat you. If you failed in your evaluation or your plan of action, chances are you would be dinner.
Today most of us don’t have to make life-and-death decisions on a daily basis. Even those who have dangerous lifesaving or life-threatening jobs hardly ever have to make blind “leap of faith” decisions. They usually have a lot of information and experience as to how to handle a situation. Unlike our early ancestors we most likely don’t have to worry about being pounced on and then dined on.
We just need to resist that prefrontal cortex urge to fear failure itself. A way I’ve found to do this is to pretty much accept that failure is going to happen — a lot.
What works for me (and your mileage may vary) is not thinking about failing when I do something. I focus on the good that comes from success and even making the attempt. I may have sold dozens of books and literally thousands of cartoons but for every success, I have at least one failure (usually way more).
When it comes to failure, I swear a bit, I accept it, learn from it and then move on from it. Having a short memory can work great in both sports and in everyday life. You miss a shot or don’t get that job or fail to make that sale, take a moment to process it; see what you could have done better. Take a deep breath, forget it and move on to what’s next in your life. I find I’m happier than way, hopefully you will be too.
