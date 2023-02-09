Now that I’ve reached the age of being able to qualify for Social Security, I thought it would be good to shock my brain a bit.
First, a little background. My father started showing signs of Alzheimer’s when he wasn’t much older than I am now. It was hard watching this sharp-as-a-nail, ex-combat Marine veteran waste away slowly. I know that one of the best defenses against Alzheimer’s is learning new stuff.
I decided my best defense was to go on the offensive. I talked it over with my wife and our dog, Daisy, and decided to toss myself back into academia by getting another master’s degree. This one will be in health education, which should help my writing and my brain. Plus, it’s great to learn more about healthy lifestyles.
Not being totally crazy, I decided to go to an online college; this would allow me to learn and expand from home. I wanted to push myself, but I didn’t want to strain myself and pull a mental muscle overdoing it. I also needed to be able to continue my writing, to pay for going to school. I felt one class every five weeks would be challenging but doable.
I knew I would have to write a five-page paper each week, but since I write novels and columns and stuff, I figured I could handle that kind of writing load. More on that later.
Jumping into the class with gusto, I discovered there is a LOT of reading involved. The school uses learner-guided instruction a lot — i.e. learn by doing instruction, which I like. But, that means I need to search through study after study to learn about learning. Then, after discussing and reading papers, it’s time to write that five-page paper for the week.
Being a science fiction and fantasy humor writer, a lot of my job description is “make stuff up.” Even stuff I don’t make up I don’t have to reference with peer-reviewed studies. But that’s not how this works.
When you take graduate classes, you can’t just make stuff up. You must cite a lot of your material, even stuff you know — like, for instance, most people need to get 7-9 hours of sleep a night. See, I just wrote that and I’m not citing it. Yet, when I write my weekly research paper, I need to hit the journals again to find the information I’m using, and I need to cite that.
This took me a while to get used to. The good news: Unlike the last master’s I got 20-plus years ago, the internet will now make citations for you.
Man, I do love technology.
Now, you’re probably asking, “So John, was it worth leaving your comfort zone to get another degree at the age a lot of people retire? Are you happier?”
Well, I gotta admit the first week was crazy hectic. I’d look at the course outline and assignments on canvas and some of it looked like Greek. Besides, not being able to make stuff up, you have to write in formal, APA format. No jokes. But, once I got the hang of it, I did enjoy myself.
I love having access to pretty much every technical and medical journal. More knowledge is almost always a good thing. Now, the trick is finding the right information and preventing information overload.