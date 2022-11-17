They say it’s good for a person to leave their comfort zone now and then, and once again I have left mine.
Being out of your comfort zone puts you in a different state of mind, and different can be good. Different expands your horizons and your views and makes you stronger.
This time, it was journeying to Costa Rica to visit my wife’s family there.
As I may have mentioned once or twice, I’m less than thrilled with heights. That makes me “not a big fan” of airports with their high escalators and planes with there, well, flying through the sky. As I wrote in one of my books, “If man were meant to fly, we’d have little parachutes that pop out of our butts.” We don’t yet, but we still fly.
I’ve been working on breathing and positive imaging and staying mindful. All those things help me when dealing with heights. It’s amazing what simple breathing and focusing on the breath can do.
The airport in Toronto went very smoothly.
As the week began, I was NOT looking forward to sitting on a plane for five hours in a small, cramped seat. The night before our trip, I looked at my ticket on my phone and it said “business” not coach. As a birthday present, Olga upgraded us to the business section of the plane.
Quite bluntly, I am now spoiled rotten.
Yes, I was still out of my technical comfort zone, but I was out of it in a very comfy spot. It made the trip so much easier. I can now relate to the “Seinfeld” episode where Jerry told Elaine he had to take the one remaining first-class seat on the flight, as he’d flown first class before, so therefore he knew what he would be missing.
Upon arrival, it was great to see family! The people in Costa Rica are, for the most part, very friendly — except, of course, when driving. The roads have become very congested, and the rules of the road are “there are no rules” and “when all else fails lay on the horn.” The roads also are loaded with scooter drivers who drive as if they are cats who still have seven or eight lives left to lose. While I never drove, I still phantom-braked numerous times.
My sister in-law’s house where we stay is quite pleasant, but small for a man of my size. When I would enter the bathroom, I felt like a bull in a porcelain china shop. Plus, the hot and cold water faucets are reversed there sometimes — which makes turning on the water interesting. In the shower, the hot water was on the left, which was good, but it was on-demand heating, so less water meant warmer. It took me a couple of cold showers to figure that out.
At least we didn’t have the “suicide heater” on the shower head, like we did in the old days when we lived there. Here’s a life hint: Don’t touch those things while the water is running. It’s quite a shocking experience.
Of course, I love to talk and communicate, which is always also a bit tricky in Costa Rica as my Spanish is really 3-year-old Spanish: I understand a lot more than I can say. When I do talk, I can mix words up.
For instance, I thought I asked for “iced tea” in a restaurant and the waitress looked at me like “he crazy.” My wife told me I requested ice cream tea. We all laughed.
It’s good to be able to laugh at yourself. Being able to laugh with others and at yourself is good for you, whether you are in or out of your comfort zone.