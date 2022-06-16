I’m writing this as I am sitting overlooking the beach in Acapulco. I admit to being totally lost in both space and time. Acapulco is pretty, but way hot and humid. My brain is a little more whacked out than normal. I don’t do well in heat, and there are a lot of mountains here, which plays havoc with my acrophobia. But they say it’s good for people to leave their comfort zone, and I have certainly left mine.
I’m not complaining. Like I said, it’s a nice city and the people are friendly. When I am inside it’s comfortable and I am surrounded by family. I thought back to how my dad turned 18 in a fox hole in active combat on the Pacific Ocean. Now that’s really leaving your comfort zone! My discomfort is nothing like that.
Interesting side note: My dad loved Acapulco in the ’80s. That was when the city was at its high point, the getaway place for many of the rich and famous in the U.S. Today’s Acapulco is much different. It’s become a place for urban Mexicans to get away from the sprawl of city life or to get married. It’s like the Niagara Falls of Mexico.
Being out of your comfort zone puts you in a different state of mind, and different can be good. Different expands your horizons and your views and makes you stronger. Right now, I’m gazing out at the Pacific Ocean, which just goes on and on. I love Seneca Lake, but the Pacific Ocean is a totally different creature. It encompasses a great portion of the world. In a way it links many of us together.
I’m also watching a tugboat guide in a big oil tanker, which reminds me of old childhood stories of tugboats. Please note they are not as cute as they were in my old books. I’m also watching a guy propose on a beach with giant WILL YOU MARRY ME? letters. A bold move, proposing in public (she said yes. Phew!).
That said, I find it challenging, yet rewarding, to interact with people from other cultures. The more we learn about and share cultures the closer I think we can become. We see how we may be different in some ways, yet we often have many more things in common. Heck, we share about 98% of the same DNA.
Culture and environment certainly play a role in how we respond and feel about certain aspects of life, but our base wants and needs are pretty much the same: to be with loved ones, to feel needed, to be secure. We are pack animals, and we love to have our pack around.
We are also a species that needs to communicate with each other, even when we speak different languages. My Spanish is weak, to say the least, yet those I interact with and myself make it work. These days they don’t see a lot of us “gringos” here, but the people here seem to enjoy it when I try to speak Spanish with them. I carried on a couple of conversations, which made me feel good about myself as I created common ground between myself and others — and, quite frankly, that’s what I think is a great benefit of traveling. We bridge the distance between ourselves.