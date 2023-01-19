I remember back in the old days (i.e. the early 2000s). I, along with many others, had a late-night ritual of brushing teeth, showering (I’m a nighttime shower guy), and curling up in bed with a good book.
That all changed the minute I got an iPhone.
Well, it all didn’t change. I’d still brush my teeth and take a shower, but then I would curl up in bed with my iPhone. Sure, the WiFi was kind of slow back then, but I still had a world of information in my hands. It was much smaller than a book and it lit itself. I thought it was perfect.
Today, not only is the WiFi much faster, I now have even more entertainment and communication options available: I text the people I like to keep in touch with daily, I can watch live sports and TV, and I can read an e-book. I like to end the night doing Wordle (yes, I still do Wordle) and the daily Wordscape.
I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one who ends their day with a cell phone. I mean, we are holding in our hands a device that was more powerful than all the computing power on Earth when we first landed people on the moon. It’s pretty darn cool. But just because it’s cool doesn’t mean it’s good for us.
In the case of using our cell phones before bed, the data seems very convincing that it is not ideal for sleep. At the very least, using the phone cuts down on sleep time. Not only that, but cell phones use blue light. The effects of blue light on the sleep cycle are well-documented: delayed bedtime, sleep loss, irregular sleep-wake patterns, and increased fatigue during the day. Sleep quality is affected by all of these, the reason being that blue light from cell phones hinders the production of melatonin, a hormone that helps govern the circadian rhythm also known as the sleep cycle.
“The more research we do, the more evidence we have that excess artificial light at night can have a profound, deleterious effect on many aspects of human health,” said Dr. Charles Czeisler, PhD, of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
The good news is this can be remedied. The best remedy is to turn off your phone (or at least don’t look at it) for 30 minutes to an hour before you go to sleep. You can listen to your phone, so if you need help sleeping you can download a sleep app and allow it to help you lull you to sleep. There are musical ones, brown-noise ones, talk ones — so many to choose from.
If you insist on looking at your phone until Mr. Sandman arrives, you still have options. Your phone’s settings most likely have a night shift or a similar setting that you can use to reduce the blue light hitting your eyes (although recent studies show this is only slightly helpful). Also, studies show that doing passive things on your phone — listening to music or watching a non-stimulating show or playing a simple word game — doesn’t affect sleep nearly as negatively as more stimulating activity such as: texting, watching action moves … you get the idea.
There are options.
Of course, if you enjoy watching action movies or crazy TikTok stuff on your phone at night, or posting to social media, you’ll do it. Still, if you find you are sleepy during the day and not performing as well as you would like, you might want to consider cutting down on phone usage before bed.