Okay, first off, this one is going to be a little different than my normal slice-of-life, why-it’s-good-to-be-positive columns. I hope you will bear with me. I’ll be back with my normal column next week with positive vibes and little life suggestions or hints. But today I’m going to talk about something a bit different: Flags. Or in this case Geneva’s lack of a city flag.
Truthfully, I was totally unaware that Geneva didn’t have a flag. Life went on and the lack of a Geneva, NY flag really didn’t change my life at all. Last weekend my son was home to interview for a legal position in the area. One of his friends, a lawyer who lives in Canandaigua, came down for lunch lakeside.
After a pleasant lunch we did a tour of the lakeshore to show off Geneva a bit. Turns out my son is a bit of, well, let’s call him a “flag nerd.” Turns out his friend was also a flag nerd. So, they got talking about city flags. Arguing about which city flags are good and which are not (After all they are both lawyers). They discussed the Rochester flag. They talked about the Buffalo flag, which I noted really should have had a buffalo.
Then this conversation occurred:
Son’s friend: What about Geneva’s flag?
Son: They don’t have one ...
Me: What?
Son: I designed one once.
Me: So, then what happened? Flag nerd!
Son: I sent it City Hall, and I never got an answer.
He showed his flag image. Truthfully, being a flag nerd does not make you a flag design expert, but it was okay. More importantly it sparked this idea. GENEVA NEEDS A FLAG. Okay, I admit I was probably overreacting there. There was no need to shout. Let me rephrase that:
Wouldn’t it be nice if Geneva, NY had a flag?
I get it. Geneva does have a lot on its plate right now. In many ways the city is divided. There is, I’m sure, also an issue with budgeting as I doubt the city wants to spend money on flag design. I agree that spending money on a city flag would be, well, not the best use of funds.
Here is my proposed solution. Have a public contest. Put out the word that: “Hey, Geneva, NY, the beautiful Lake Trout Capital of the World is looking for a flag. And yes, YOU could design that flag!” Set up a little web page on the city’s page and ask people to design and send in their own flags for Geneva. Then have a committee of 2-4 people pick out the top three flag designs. Once these are selected put them on the website and let the city, or for that matter the world vote.
I realize that web votes when left wide open tend to get us things like “Boaty MickBoat Face” (Which I still love ... but I digress). And some of the designs the city receives will be less than flattering. But by selecting three flags and letting the people vote, most of those types of problems will be avoided.
Will a flag bring Geneva together? Probably not … but hey you never know. No matter what, a city as nice as Geneva should have a flag to wave proudly! Feel free to let me know if I’m off base here.