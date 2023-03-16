For something new and lighter, I thought I would give my live thoughts while watching the Oscars.
Not sure who thought of putting on the Oscars (a long show in the first place) on the first evening of Daylight Savings Time. Terrible planning there.
The opening monologue was OK. Jimmy Kimmel had to make fun of Will Smith’s slap last year. Wow, hard to believe that was a year ago.
Dang, there are a LOT of commercials. It’s like the Super Bowl.
John Williams has been nominated 50 times, which is cool; of course, he’s won five, which is a good accomplishment even though he’s only batting .100.
Yeah! Ke Huy Quan, who played the young kid in “Indiana Jones,” won an Oscar for best supporting actor for being the dad in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The people I know who have met him say he’s a very nice, humble guy. I’m happy for him since he was getting ready to give up before getting the role.
Wow again! Jamie Lee Curtis wins for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Well deserved. I have a friend who watched the movie and had no idea she was in the movie. Nice to see her get a reward so late in her career. I bet even Michael Myers was happy. This looks like a big night for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”
I gotta admit I had never even heard of the movie “Tell it Like a Woman.” Then again, I’ve only seen two of the nominated best pictures.
Oh, wow, a promo for the new “Little Mermaid,” which I will go see when it comes out; after all, the original was mine and Olga’s first date and “Kiss the Girl” was our song (actually, I’ll probably wait until it’s on Disney+).
Wait a minute. They remade “All Quiet on the Western Front?” And, it’s nominated for best picture? I had no idea. Quite frankly, it strikes too close to home these days.
Hey, I’ve seen two of the hair-and-makeup films: “The Batman” and “Black Panther Wakanda Forever.” Of course, they lost to the “Whale.” which is a cool makeup job making a guy who played Tarzan seem so really fat.
I do love the way they are trying to move these awards along, but you know it’s still going to run long.
It’s funny to actually see Morgan Freeman when he talks. I’m so used to him doing voice-overs for stuff.
Kind of cool seeing the Warner Brothers sets since I’ve been there.
There are two Harley Quinn actresses in the building, Robbie and Gaga, who will play Harley in the “Joker” movie.
Interesting that the donkey gets the biggest applause of the night so far.
Nice to see “Black Panther” win for costume design.
I’m embarrassed to say I have not heard of the song “Naatu Naatu,” but man what a fun song and performance. It should win for best song. I really liked Lady Gaga’s song in “Top Gun Maverick,” but Naatu is just more fun.
By the way, “Top Gun Maverick” was the other of the nominated for best picture movies I’ve seen. It was fun, but in my opinion, it wasn’t as good as “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Man, there are still two hours left and I’ve already hit my word count. I’ll have to summarize.
The president of the academy looks like she thinks she lives in Wakanda.
“My year of dicks,” is my favorite title of the year. I like the quote, “I’m British so I am more comfortable saying sorry.”
This has become the “Everything Everywhere All at Once Show” winning: best actress (Michelle Yeoh), best screenplay, best director (Kwan) and, of course, best movie. To go along with that, the film’s best supporting actor wins. I’m super happy for Yeoh. She’s always been one of my favorite actresses.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is a great movie. It’s funny, weird and makes you think. I’m happy it won.