Since this will be my last “Positive Vibes” of 2021, I thought I would give thanks, look back and then examine my 2022 resolutions.
First of all, thanks to the people who have been reading “Positive Vibes” and sending me comments. I always appreciate hearing from you. I’m glad that many of you seem to enjoy my mostly humble column. I also have to thank the FLT for giving me this chance to share my thoughts with you all. Of course, I also must thank my family for putting up with my many idiosyncrasies that help make me me. I appreciate your patience and love.
As for 2021, I certainly can’t say, “I’m going to miss ya, kid … ” In many ways it was quite a challenging year: Covid is showing us why viruses have been on Earth so much longer than humans, or, for that matter, any life form with a brain. Viruses have but one purpose: to multiply. And they reproduce and therefore mutate way faster than us more complicated organisms. The good news is I do believe we are getting to the stage where we will learn to live with and deal with Covid as it becomes endemic. I could be wrong, of course. I took one class that had two weeks of viruses and epidemiology, so I am far from an expert.
But I am a happiness guy, and I choose to believe will come out of this stronger and better prepared for what comes next. Like Kelly Clarkson sings, “Whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” (pretty sure she wasn’t the first to come up with that … now I got that song stuck in my head!).
2021 is also the year I learned to appreciate a few new things, like the lyrics of Taylor Swift. I never really listened to them before. I thought of them more as musical mind candy, but when I looked at the words they actually are quite good.
I found the simple pleasures of watching “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV gratifying, a show about a very nice but still flawed person. I kind of like to think most of us are mostly nice but flawed.
Staying in entertainment, I also grew fonder of the Marvel cinematic universe: “Wanda Vision,” “What If,” “Loki” and “Hawkeye” on Disney+ all were excellent watches. The new “Spider-Man” movie seems awesome. A tip of my cap to Marvel, despite the fact I’ve never sold to them.
This is also the year I learned to fully appreciate the beauty of tai chi and how slow-motion karate can be so useful. I also figured out that if you really want to lose weight you need to simply eat less. The best way to do this is to watch calorie counts.
As for my resolutions, I’ve never been big on them. I’m mostly going to carry on like normal: eating as healthy as possible, working out at least an hour a day, writing, hanging out with my family, watching the Mets and Bills. I’ll also keep taking classes to better my brain, strive to not argue with people, and use social media only in positive ways. I will continue to look for common ground we share.