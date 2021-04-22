Social media, which allows connecting everything to everything else, is undeniably life changing (Please note: “life changing” is not always a positive thing, usually it’s a mixed bag). The great thing about social media is it pretty much gives anybody a voice. The bad thing about social media can be that it pretty much gives anybody a voice. There may be some “gatekeepers” still around that do some fact checking and confirmation, but gaps in those gates are getting wider and wider.
That said it’s important to remember that “I read it on Facebook ... ” or “I saw it on Instagram ...” are hardly mic drops that prove a point. These days it’s often hard to tell what’s true, what’s sort of true, what’s mostly false and what’s a downright lie. Social media makes this even trickier by making it easy for us to seek out people and ideas that support our own cognitive biases. I know I do it. (I’m not proud but I am human).
Here are a few tips to hopefully make social media more social.
If you use social media, try not to limit yourself to people who think just like you. It’s good to see other people’s points of view. It really is. Keep in mind that it is totally possible to disagree with somebody and still be friends. Hint: If somebody on social media says something you totally disagree with, to quote the Beatles, “Let it be.” If you want you can write a response just to make yourself feel better, go ahead; just don’t send it. You’ll feel better without starting an online flame war. A war that nobody can win. Nobody in the history of history has ever said, “Your post contradicting me has totally convinced me that I am wrong. I bow to your wisdom.” It’s just not how we are wired. Forget it and move on with your life. As they say, “Never feed the trolls. It just makes them stronger.”
Keep in mind, when you see a friend’s post you aren’t seeing real life. It’s easy to look at a friend dining out or working out or just going out of their way to be awesome and think, “Dang. Their life is so much more awesome than mine. And they look so much better than me.” Okay, you may be seeing real life, but you are only seeing a very skewed slice of that life. Most people don’t post when they rip their pants or fall on their behinds or get a C- on a test. Social media lets them (and you) control what the world sees. This is all fine and dandy. It’s nice to let people put their best e-feet forward, you just need to remember that’s exactly what they are doing. Their lives, like your life, aren’t filled with all sunshine and rainbows. Take social media posts for what they are. Somebody showing you the best of themselves. Be happy for them. And move on. As a side note to somewhat combat this I’ve started posting on Facebook “Me just being average.” I suggest trying it, it’s actually kind of fun.
My last tip is kind of obvious, but it’s actually hard to execute for many people. Take a break from social media. Start small — an hour or two — then gradually build up. You’ll be surprised how easy it is to survive and thrive without constantly knowing who ate what for dinner.