Back in the old days, when I was growing up on Brook Street, things were different.
For one thing, a lot of families still didn’t need or want two cars and two incomes, as housing was more affordable. Therefore, most families in my neighborhood had a mom or guardian at home. I had a “sitter.” But the point is, when summer rolled around, kids didn’t go to daycare or summer camps. We hung out at the playground, where we could come and go as we pleased. We also played pickup sports, as back in the 1960s there were no (or very limited) summer travel leagues.
Most of our sports were self-regulated, pickup baseball games at the Brook Street field. Or pickup tennis matches on the tennis court just across from the field. Wiffle Ball down in the playground (we even kept track of home runs). Sometimes, we would play tennis baseball on the tennis court. The point was we had a lot of fun playing without any adult supervision. We learned to supervise ourselves for better or for worse. Sure, sometimes this would involve throwing stones or punches at each other, falling in creeks, walking into poison ivy or getting Jarts in the thighs (looking at you Kathy!) Basically, doing a bunch of stupid things. Not the best mediation techniques, but they say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. We did learn how to come to agreements.
Today, even though the crime rate isn’t much different than it was in the ’60s and ’70s, we treat our kids differently. We tend to supervise them more — a lot more. I walked to school when I was 5. Our son never walked to school and didn’t walk home until he was in his teens. These days it’s very common to have both parents working; therefore, a lot of kids go to daycare or summer camps. Sports are much more organized and controlled.
The good news is kids get more physical skills when they are being guided by trained coaches. Formatted and structured daycare certainly has its advantages: more teaching and learning opportunities. Plus, kids are interacting with kids from different areas.
With more supervised sports and daycare, I worried that kids today wouldn’t know how to mediate problems and work together on their own. That was until last summer, when our 13-year-old great-nephew came for his yearly visit. For his hangout with his crew time, they would get together online and play “Minecraft,” “Fortnite “and other multi-player games.” Listening to them interact — well, they had to work together, prioritize, and cooperate to get tasks done. Did they fight and argue? They sure did. In the end, they would work out their problems just like we would do on Brook Street.
Is interacting over a screen the same as interacting face to face? No, it’s not. But both have advantages and disadvantages. I surmise that for today’s teens who grew up with screens, it’s not nearly as “weird a feeling” as it is for us older folks.
Is it the optimal way for kids to learn to cooperate? I don’t know. It’s certainly better than no interaction. Plus, nobody ever gets hit with a rock or a Jart, so that’s a good thing.