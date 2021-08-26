I’ve touched on this topic before, but I wanted to revisit it as I feel it’s quite important in today’s world. One way to increase the scope of your happiness and to hopefully bridge the gap with others is to talk to strangers.
Yeah, it’s embedded into our heads as soon as we learn to talk: “Don’t talk to strangers.” Rick Springfield even wrote a song about it. When you are a small kid, this is good advice. But when you are a full-grown human talking to strangers can be an enriching experience for you and hopefully for them.
About 10 years ago my wife, son and I went to a conference in Las Vegas. While my wife was off doing important food science stuff, my son and I learned that baseball great Pete Rose was signing autographs at a not so nearby hotel. We walked there in the Vegas heat and spent a very nice 15-20 minutes talking with Rose. (Pete, by the way still remembers his playing days in Geneva.) When we were done, we decided to take a taxi back to our hotel.
Our taxi driver turned out to be a very talkative Vietnam vet who had a lot of opinions that he offered up to us: Vegas was getting too crowded; the billionaires who kept building new hotels were ruining Vegas; things like that. To those I simply nodded.
Then he said, “And Muslims are ruining this country.”
It was then, much to my son’s chagrin, that I engaged. I said, “The Muslims we know are very nice people.”
He replied. “Yeah, all the ones I know are very nice people too. One of them brings me grape leaves. But it’s the other ones you have to worry about.”
Right then and there it hit me. I had reached out, but my few words where not going to change years of impressions this guy had built up. Was he a bad guy? Nope, he was just a guy who saw a part of the world differently than I did. My next statement was, “We just spent 20 very cool minutes talking with Pete Rose. Do you like baseball?”
The man nodded, smiled and said, “Yeah, I’m a diehard Cubs fan.”
I told him I was a Mets fan and we exchanged condolences. We made a connection. I don’t know about him, but I felt better.
Which brings me to a couple of days ago. My wife, our dog Daisy and I have a weekly Saturday ritual. We walk at the lake, go to the farmers market (where I never buy a farmer) and then search for a chicken BBQ. This week’s BBQ was found in Waterloo where I engaged in conversations with the folks manning the BBQ while my wife walked Daisy. We talked about my cholesterol level, the importance of bees on Earth, and the Buffalo Bills. Afterwards my wife asked, “Did you know any of those people?”
“Nope,” I said, “but you know me. I like to talk to strangers. Hopefully they feel better. It certainly makes me feel better.”
That’s the key when it comes to happiness and well-being; the only person we have control over is ourselves. I suggest talking with a stranger to improve your happiness.
John Zakour lives in Geneva. He is a freelance humor writer with a BA in Computer Science from SUNY Potsdam, a master’s in human behavior and a Chief Happiness Practitioner. He has sold thousands of gags to strips and magazines and had over 50 books published. He writes his own syndicated comic, “Working Daze,” which has anywhere from 30K-100K daily readers. His “Positive Vibes” column runs every Thursday. Contact him at johnzakour@gmail.com.