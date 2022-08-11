Last weekend one of our friends sent me a quote from Doctor David Steindi-Rast that read, “It’s not happiness that makes us grateful. It’s gratefulness that makes us happy.” She asked if I believed that, and I replied, “Yes, absolutely gratitude is one of the basic tenets of happiness.” In fact, one of the best ways to increase your happiness is to express that gratitude to others. What better way to express it than once again in my column.
