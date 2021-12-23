Since this is my last article before the Christmas holiday, I thought I’d take it easy and give the world (at least the Finger Lakes) my wish list for Santa or the universe or whatever.
First off, come on, it’s been 35 years now since the New York Mets won a World Series. My son is now a grown man and has never experienced a Mets World Series win. Heck, he’s only seen them in one World Series. So, Santa, I’d really like the Mets to at least make the playoffs this year. I think that’s a reasonable ask. Oh, and thanks for the early present of a new manager. Of course, before the season happens this lockout must end, which it can’t do until the owners and the player sit together and negotiate. Santa, see what you can do about that. Maybe Rudolph can help light the way.
Second, staying simple and with sports, it would be great if the Buffalo Bills could make the playoffs. I’m not asking for much here; after all, they have made the playoffs the last two years. Keeping Josh Allen healthy would go a long way toward that. Also, would it be piling on if I asked for the Bills to find a running game?
Please give me the willpower to continue my journey of losing weight. Help me be strong and to realize just because I see food doesn’t mean I need to eat that food. Also help me remember that when it comes to weight loss, slow and steady — and lifestyle changes — are the best way to go.
Those first three wishes were fairly selfish superficial wishes. Now for my peace on Earth, good will to people and animals wish.
I’m not naive enough to think total peace on Earth is within reach. In many ways, we appear to be more divided than ever. To wear a mask or not wear a mask? Is TikTok the best thing since sliced bread or a dangerous waste of time? Are puppies cuter than kittens? Red or Blue?
But I do believe we can start small and work our way up. Therefore, I wish that we can all treat each other with some kindness and dignity, that we will remember that just because we disagree on some issues doesn’t make us enemies. I hope we’ll look for common bonds and ways to work together to solve or at least improve these issues.
Real-life issues usually have infinite shades of gray. Opinions by definition are not facts. Let’s be open to try to learn and understand new things, maybe even admitting, “Oh crap. I never thought about it like that.” That said, while I understand that science is not infallible if a vast majority of scientists agree on a point, I’m not nearly knowledgeable enough to disagree.
Finally, I know this goes against tradition, but I am dreaming of a green Christmas. I’m sure our January, February and March are going to be plenty white. I’d like to keep the green for as long as we can. OK, maybe have it snow at the ski resorts but keep the flatlands green? Santa, can you work on that?
Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all, and to all a good day.