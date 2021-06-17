There is an old saying that goes, “No news is good news.”
There also is an old saying that says, “Bad news spreads fast.”
I guess that’s why no news is good news, because you usually hear bad news much quicker than good news. The press can be especially good at promoting bad news as to quote another old saying, “If it bleeds it leads.” In other words, bad news sells.
A lot of this is because of the way we humans are wired to be on the alert. To put it very simply, the reptilian/primal part of our brains is the oldest part of our brains. That part of the brain — much like reptiles — is primed to sense danger so we can fight or take flight. This part of the brain (which I have talked about before) has served us well through history. Especially when we were hunter and gatherers living on the plains constantly surrounded by animals.
As our ancestors hunted these animals many of them (lions, tigers, bears, oh my) also hunted our ancestors. It was an eat-or-be-eaten world. If a bush rattled, those who assume it was a hungry creature and not just the wind, lived longer. This is beyond the scope of this column and my knowledge, but those with the more nervous/wary genes may have lived longer. While Darwin coined survival of the fittest, sometimes the fittest is the one smart enough to run away.
Whatever the case, we tend to notice bad news before good news. Again, the press powers that; they have a tendency to really play up that bad news. We are constantly inundated with negative news. It’s good news for their ratings but bad news for our happiness. As this can make us think there’s nothing but bad news in the world. Or at least the world is dominated by bad news.
In fact, there’s a lot of good things happening and good people in the world. Most of it is not newsworthy. For instance, today, my son, niece, great nephew and I went to an escape room in Syracuse. (Great fun, btw.) After we finished the escape room two of us returned to the car to get something before we ate. Unbeknown to us we accidentally left the car door ajar. A good Samaritan left a note on our car saying: “I found your door open, so I closed it and locked your car, I hope everything is there.” And it was. I agree while this was nice, it’s not really a news headline. I understand why the press isn’t filled with good news.
At the same time, though, when somebody tells me, “You know what, the news is really bringing me down.”
I usually respond to them: “Then take a break from watching and or reading the news. Avoid all the news sites. If you read your local paper (which I do recommend) skip the headline and go to the sports section or the entertainment section or my favorite, the comics and puzzle section. Keep your brain entertained and or challenged but avoid the negative clutter that comes from the constant bombardment of bad news. Don’t worry if something truly awful happens that is an actual modern day fight or flight situation your phone will tell you and you can deal with it then.”
But for most day, no news makes for a good day.