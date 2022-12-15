There’s a saying “No news is good news.” It pretty much means if anything bad happens you’ll hear about it. Until then, don’t worry, be happy.
OK, I added that last sentence, but that old phrase makes more and more sense in today’s world of 24/7 news. We are constantly inundated with news and, quite frankly, none or at the most very little of it is good news.
There’s a saying in the news industry (I’ve mentioned this before) “If it bleeds it leads.” These days, with all the news sources available — CNN, Fox, the networks, the major papers, the list goes on — there is profit to be made by getting you and me to click on or not change the channel or do whatever it takes to get us listen to their spin on the news.
Yes, these days the news is spun to us. The days of Walter Cronkite delivering the news without opinions — “That’s the way it is … ” — are long gone. Outlets don’t just want us to watch them; they want to prime us to get to think like them, so we tune in over and over. They are on 24/7. They need us to watch and support their sponsors.
World and national news is big business.
But what’s good for business isn’t necessarily good for us. In fact, it’s most likely detrimental. The problem stems from how we are wired.
For the vast majority of human existence, we had to be highly alert, as any potential danger could easily end our lives. If our ancestors saw a bush wiggle or heard a branch snap, they had to assume it was a big animal that wanted to eat them. That triggers a fight, flight or freeze response. This fight, flight or freeze response has all sorts of effects on us: cortisol levels rise, our heart rate increases, blood gets pumped to the extremities away from our stomachs, and a bunch of other stuff happens that primes us for action.
For millions of years, these reactions came in handy when we needed to fight or run from a hungry tiger or lion. But, in today’s world, most of the time we have no need to avoid hungry predators. The fight, flight or freeze response is detrimental when it happens because of matters we have no control over — for example, the war in the Ukraine, election results, the national crime rate, the price of gas. The news feeds these to us and we can get stuck in a “news spiral of doom.”
Last week, during the Georgia runoff election, I sat there glued to the TV watching red and blue numbers just go up and down. The lead switched back and forth like a tennis match, but without the great plays and excitement. It occurred to me that with election results nothing matters until the final tally comes in. Watching election numbers change is less productive than watching paint dry.
I stopped watching. I felt better.
I also found myself constantly looking at updates on the war in the Ukraine. It’s a terribly tragic and stupid war. The more I read about it, the worse I felt.
There are times when feeling bad can be healthy. Feeling bad can help you change the situation that made you feel that way. But, when it comes to a ridiculous war in Europe, there’s not much I can do to change it.
I decided to try a new approach. For the last week, I have been avoiding the news as much as possible. Sure, I still hear things, but I don’t seek out information; that will only just depress me. I figure if anything major happens that I need to prepare for — nasty storm, swarm of murder bees — my phone will tell me.
Until then, I have a new motto: “Ignorance, at least when it comes to things you can’t control or learn from, is bliss.”