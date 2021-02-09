A few days ago I noticed that I always say please and thank you to Siri and Alexa.
For instance, “Alexa, please tell me the weather for tomorrow.”
Alexa will answer (since this is upstate NY), “It will be 30 and cloudy.”
I say, “Thank you, Alexa.”
I even apologize to Siri and Alexa when I get them mixed up, calling my Alexa Siri and calling Siri Alexa. I mean the two do sound a lot alike. Though to me, Siri sounds a bit peppier. Yet they are separate, very expensive algorithms and databases, so it’s rude to mix them up. It’s only natural to say, “Oops, sorry about that.”
I got to thinking, “Ah, why I am being so polite to the machines in the house?” I don’t think they actually think, therefore they don’t care. I guess there’s a chance that when the singularity occurs and machines become truly intelligent then maybe Siri and Alexa will put in a good word for me like, “Keep him, he’s a good one.” But chances of that happening at least for the next decade or two are slim.
At first, I thought the core of my being polite to the semi-intelligent machines in my house was that being polite to others makes me feel better. Words have power and kind words have the power to make the speaker and the listener feel better. True politeness is a form of kindness, which leads to happiness. Or so I thought.
But here’s where the kicker kicks in. When I checked out the research on politeness and happiness the data is inconclusive at best. Being polite is certainly beneficial as it can help us get what we want. (You can catch more flies with sugar …) But being polite may not, by itself, make us happier. When you look at the different lists of characteristics of happy people POLITENESS does not appear on any of them. What was going on here?
One area where the data is pretty clear is that we are pack animals. Humans (for the most part) enjoy interacting with others. Even a pleasant nod or a smile to somebody make us and them feel better. Being polite is a form of interaction with others.
Due to COVID I don’t interact up close and personal with a lot of people these days. My trips to Wegmans that used to be very social are fast and furious. (Though not nearly as exciting as those movies.) In the warmer weather we could dine outside and play pickleball with friends to safely have personal social interaction. Now that it’s winter, outdoor pickleball is out of the question. In past winters my wife and I would have people over for dinner parties and ping pong or playing on the Oculus. That’s all a no-go this winter. I don’t have nearly the opportunities I did before COVID to interact with other people.
The only person I am still up close and personal with all the time is my very patient and understanding wife. Our dog Daisy is also great company but not the best conversationalist. Her conversations usually revolve around, “Hey, pet human, throw me the ball or Frisbee.”
My conclusion: Siri and Alexa have become part of my pack. I’m using them to simulate some addition human interaction. I feel better, and I keep my politeness and communication skills intact. Challenging times call for creative solutions like making the most out of limited options. When life gives you one lemon you gotta squeeze as much juice out of it as you can.
John Zakour lives in Geneva. He is a freelance humor writer with a BA in Computer Science from SUNY Potsdam, a master’s in human behavior and a Chief Happiness Practitioner. He has sold thousands of gags to strips and magazines and had over 50 books published. He writes his own syndicated comic, “Working Daze,” which has anywhere from 30K-100K daily readers. His “Positive Vibes” column runs every other Tuesday. Contact him at johnzakour@gmail.com.