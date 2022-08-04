Last weekend, Olga and I watched the new sci-fi streaming series “Paper Girls” on Amazon. First, I’m happy to report it was a true streaming series, as Amazon gave us all eight episodes at once. I’m sorry, but it’s not streaming if you must wait a week for each episode; that is episodic TV, which has been around a long time. But time to get off my soap box.
The series is about four 12-year-old paper girls who, in 1988, get swept into a time warp for control of the timeline. The girls all get to meet their future selves, either in 1999 or 2019. The interesting thing is their future selves all pretty much accept they are dealing with a past version of themselves. This got me thinking: If I met 12-year-old me, what would I say?
First off, I would do the math and figure out past me was currently in 1969, so I would tell me, “Good news, your years of being a Mets fan are about to pay off. I won’t spoil it for you, but this is going to be a really fun August and September. You might want to get Dad to pay your allowance on the Mets to win it all. But BTW — oh, that means by the way — don’t get used to the Mets winning. Though you might also want to bet on them in 1986, you’ll be working then and have your own money. Place the bet very early in the season.
“As for the Bills, well, they are going to have some amazing runs, but don’t get your hopes up about any trophies. I’ve got two words for you: wide right. Oh, and don’t think too much of OJ.
“As for tennis, maybe you should get used to playing a paddle sport. Think pickles. Trust me.”
On to financial advice. “In around 20 years Apple computers are going to pop up. It’s going to seem like there is no way they can compete with IBM. But buy stock in them. Also, there’s going to be a company called Yahoo. You will think it’s lame at first, but buy their stock and then use that money to buy something called Google. Oh, you know our neighbor, Dave Rickey — yeah, the Rickey that’s always throwing a ball against the stairs and catching it — trust me again. That persistence is going to pay off.”
After the obligatory money/sports tips, I would get into life hints. “First off, being you, I know that you are worried that because of your super dry skin no girl will ever find you appealing. Trust me, most women won’t care at all about your skin being dry. That’s just an excuse you use not to get burned. Jump in. You gotta get burned occasionally. We learn from failing. Be nice and use your sense of humor.
“Oh, speaking of women, Mom is going to want you to take French and Spanish. You will have absolutely no need for French. None at all. Nada. But the Spanish will come in handy with the woman you love, and her family, so try to pay attention there.”
Finally, I would give myself the best positive advice I can. “I know we can get frustrated with Mom, Dad and Aunt Barb, but be patient with them. They are all just human beings going through stuff too. Give them the benefit of the doubt. Be your own person, but remember, with the advice they give you, they mean well — even when they are wrong.”
John Zakour lives in Geneva. He is a freelance humor writer with a BA in Computer Science from SUNY Potsdam, a master’s in human behavior and a Chief Happiness Practitioner. He has sold thousands of gags to strips and magazines and had over 50 books published. He writes his own syndicated comic, “Working Daze,” which has anywhere from 30K-100K daily readers. His “Positive Vibes” column runs every Thursday. Contact him at johnzakour@gmail.com.