Last weekend, Olga and I watched the new sci-fi streaming series “Paper Girls” on Amazon. First, I’m happy to report it was a true streaming series, as Amazon gave us all eight episodes at once. I’m sorry, but it’s not streaming if you must wait a week for each episode; that is episodic TV, which has been around a long time. But time to get off my soap box.

John Zakour lives in Geneva. He is a freelance humor writer with a BA in Computer Science from SUNY Potsdam, a master’s in human behavior and a Chief Happiness Practitioner. He has sold thousands of gags to strips and magazines and had over 50 books published. He writes his own syndicated comic, “Working Daze,” which has anywhere from 30K-100K daily readers. His “Positive Vibes” column runs every Thursday. Contact him at johnzakour@gmail.com.

