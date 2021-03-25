Last weekend my son was home visiting and we got talking. He said something in Spanish that reminded me of our time living in Costa Rica. Our son was actually born there even though we moved back to the States before he was 2. (And truth be told, neither of us really speak Spanish.)
I asked him, “Do you remember what our dog’s name was?”
He said, “Alfalfa!” Which was close; the dog’s name was Alpha. She was an alpha female. A fine looking German Shepard, very strong and fierce, just not super smart especially for the breed. She would chase shadows of butterflies. But she was a great watchdog as she was big and would bark at anything.
I smiled and started reminiscing, and said, “You were so cute. Barely one year old and you would stand by the barred back door and just smile as Alpha would strut up and bark and bark and bark. You loved that dog. In fact, Alpha was your third word after leche (milk) and momma.” That is all quite true, I came in a distance fifth, also placing behind ball.
My son said, “I know. You’ve told me that story a hundred times! Why do you do that?”
My first reaction was, “I’m a parent, we tell stories.” Instead, I told him, “Because it makes me smile every time.”
I remembered back to grad school reading about studies that definitively show that recalling past happy memories makes you happier in the present. But our son is a lawyer now, and I didn’t want to go into specifics unless I had all the details, which I couldn’t recall off the top of my head. So, I added, “It just makes me happy thinking of that moment.”
I left it at that, and he seemed to accept it — or at least he was humoring me.
Of course, me being me, I had to do a bit of research on positive reminiscences just to see what the data suggests. After all, when it comes to human nature nothing can ever be totally predictive. There is a lot of evidence to support that not only do reminiscences play an important role in shaping our personality (for both better and for worse) but recalling pleasant thoughts does help us feel better and makes us happier.
Going into a bit more detail a University of Southampton study suggests that “recalling happy memories improves your sense of wellbeing.” Senior citizens who broke into groups and reminisced about their youth saw “significant improvements in memory.” Researchers surmise that exchanging stories makes use of parts of the brain that might otherwise be dormant, thus kind of “super charging” the memory.
In another fun study two groups of subjects were asked to submerge their hand into ice cold water. This is an ideal way to induce stress. One group was told to think of happy memories while the other was told to think of neutral memories. The stress hormone cortisol rose steadily for the neutral group while cortisol levels remained steady for the happy recallers, suggesting they controlled the stress better. The experiment also was repeated with brain scans of the ice water dipping subjects. Researchers found areas of the brain’s prefrontal cortex that involve emotion regulation and cognitive control became more active for people remembering the good times. These and many other studies do seem to suggest that recalling happy memories makes us happier in the now.
Of course, you don’t have to take my word — or science’s word — for it. Just try it yourself. Think of a good moment from your past and just see how you feel.
PS: Feel free to email me or leave a comment on FB if you too often repeat stories.