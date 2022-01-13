Lately I’ve been thinking more about my father. Dad’s been gone for over a dozen years now. He was a Marine who fought in World War II. He enlisted at 17, taking advantage of the fact his parents didn’t read much English. By the time he turned 18 he was under fire in Okinawa. Like he used to say, he and the Marines had to take the island twice.
Dad never liked to talk about those days to me, but he did tell our family friend, Tony, a fellow Marine, that when he shot somebody and watched them fall he felt terrible. Yet he felt it was his duty to protect his fellow Marines.
He certainly wasn’t the same after that. As he got older, I always tried to give him leeway — especially when he started showing signs of Alzheimer’s.
One Saturday morning in the early ’90s I got a call from Dad. “Come, come! Come down to Friendly’s. The Buffalo Bills’ Fred Smerlas is here!” I heard my mom in the background saying, “I don’t think it’s him ... but it might be.” Mind you, they were using the pay phone in Friendly’s, since this was before cell phones. I decided that while I doubted Smerlas was in Geneva, I better go check it out even if I didn’t want to.
I got there and sure enough, my dad was talking to a big guy who had a Fred Smerlas jersey on. Except the guy had to be in his late 40s and was not Fred Smerlas. I walked up to my dad, and he said, “Look, it’s Fred Smerlas.”
The man was polite and said, “He doesn’t believe me that I’m not Fred Smerlas.” I shook my head. I knew that when Dad had his mind made up, he wouldn’t change. I convinced Dad to buy “Fred’s” breakfast and let him go. Which Dad did.
Dad loved buying things for people. Along those lines he asked me to stay for breakfast with them. Before I could accept, I heard a woman cry, “Help, my baby can’t breathe!”
At the time I was an EMT, so I rushed over to the woman and said, “I’m an EMT. Can I assist you?”
My mom chimed in, “He is. But I wish he’d get a Ph.D. Well at least he married a doctor.”
My dad said, “I met Fred Smerlas!”
The lady nodded to me and handed me her toddler, who had blue lips. I asked the woman, “How old is the child?” She answered 18 months. I put the child on one arm, turned the toddler facing down and gave the child a little tap between the shoulder blades. A ball of pancake popped out. The child started screaming, which was a good sign. I handed the baby back to the mom. The incident was over quickly.
I hadn’t thought about that moment in a long time until it popped up in a dream. I realize that I am now the age Dad was when that happened.
Which seems impossible.
As annoying as it seemed at the time to run down to Friendly’s on a Saturday morning to “not meet” Fred Smerlas, I realize now what a blessing it was. It gave me a memory of my father and mother that I will never forget.
My takeaway here is that sometimes doing the right thing, even if it seems to be a pain, can lead to positive results.