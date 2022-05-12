My mom was a fixture in the Geneva school system, serving as secretary to the superintendent for over 50 years. She started in high school at the age of 17 (I might be a little off here since I wasn’t born yet). She retired some 52 years later, after computers just became a bit too much for her.
On the lighter side, back before there was the internet, I always knew when school was going to be canceled, as my mother would get a call early in the morning. I’m not sure why, but I know back then it was her “job” to find substitute teachers for regular teachers who called in sick. My guess is my mom had to call the principals of the schools to tell them school was off.
The big thing I learned from my mom was the importance of showing up for work and putting in the time. I’m sure she loved her family, but her work was (for better or for worse) her identity.
As a wellness and happiness coach, I always say, “You want to do what makes you happy.” Working made her happy — though, in retrospect, she might have at times worked too much or been too faithful to the job. For instance, my father used to live in a house where West Street School is now. My mom knew the school system was going to purchase his house well before he did. She never told him.
I remember during one of the huge snowstorms in ’77 or ’78. Our driveway was buried in an icy snowy mix not fit for man. I was home for winter break, and Mom insisted that I drive her to work. It didn’t matter that there was no school; she still had work. I pointed out that the cars were under 2 feet of slick snow, and our driveway on Brook Street was so steep even if we got down it we wouldn’t be able to get back up. So, Mom decided to walk to her office — which, at that time, was in North Street school. She got to the corner of Brook and Lyceum when she turned around — not because of the snow, but because there was a mean dog there (dogs scared my mom even more than missing work). Even when she gave birth to my sister, I swear she only missed a week of work. Like she told the doctor, “Don’t give me any of that breast-feeding nonsense.”
It took me a while to grasp why my mom was so dedicated to work. Once my dad lost his job and became a freelance graphic artist, Mom was the one with the steady job and insurance. Her job put food on the table and enabled my parents to pay for my sister’s and my education. Neither of us had to pay for college until grad school.
Yes, college didn’t cost nearly what it does today (frankly, I believe my first semester cost less than books for a semester do these days), but still it was a huge help. I’m forever grateful.
My wife and I also passed that tradition to our son, paying for his education. Interestingly enough, my wife is the one with the steady job and I’m the freelance writer.
I guess history really does repeat itself to an extent. For which I am also truly grateful.