I always look forward to the Olympics as it means two weeks of solid world-class sports. I think I can learn something while watching the Olympics. What I usually learn is: “Wow, these elite athletes play these sports WAY better than I could even dream of.” When the Olympians throw javelins, they look like missiles flying. When I toss a javelin, it looks like a wounded duck trying its best not to die just yet. The ping-pong and badminton players play at a speed that looks like 4x fast forward on the DVR. Of course, when I play it looks more like slow motion (Some might even say super slow motion).
Here’s the positive takeaway from that. First, I really appreciate the time, effort and training the athletes put into their sports. You can tell they’ve put in their “10K hours” that many feel are needed for excellency. Second, I do pick up little hints while watching. For instance, the way the badminton players hold their rackets and the spin and serve the ping-pong players use.
I’m constantly fascinated and encouraged by athletes like Gabby Thomas who manages to get a degree in neurobiology from Harvard while also being a world class 200-meter runner. Simone Biles, perhaps the greatest gymnast of all time, shows that even the greatest are still human and vulnerable to the extreme stress. Yet she fought through her “twisties” to compete on the beam. Or the shear excellence of swimmer Katie Ledecky who won the 800 and 1,500 and in fact has swum 19 of the 20 fastest 1,500 times ever. All these athletes show how persistence and grit pay off.
Additionally, I enjoy watching all the acts of sportsmanship that take place during the games. Speaking of Ledecky, she had a nice moment that came out of her only “loss” at an individual event when she finished second in the 400m freestyle. She went right over and congratulated winner Ariame Titmus with a handshake and a pat. That act of sportsmanship was outdone by U.S. swimmers Annie Lezor and Lilly King who embraced and celebrated with Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa after her gold medal and world record in the 200m backstroke. Those Americans showed more poise than I did once after finishing second in a pickleball tournament.
Of course, the ultimate good sportsmanship moment (so far) of the Olympics for me has been the men’s high jump final. I think it’s amazing that any human being can jump over a bar that is 2.37 meters off the ground. But what was even more amazing was when Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim (a legendary jumper) and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi (a very charismatic guy) were tied for first place after the official jumps. Instead of doing a jump-off to determine a gold medal winner, Barshim asked the Olympic official, “Can’t we both have golds?” The official said, “That can be arranged.” The two men hugged and celebrated their achievement, both walking away winners. To top it off, not long after that Tamberi was hugging and celebrating with Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs the 100m dash winner and the new fastest man in the world.
Watching the Olympics does make me happier. As a happiness facilitator I recommend taking a few minutes to check them out. They highlight what you can do with grit and resilience and show the best of the human spirit.