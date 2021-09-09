Well now, last Thursday was an interesting day. My wife and I needed to go down to New Brunswick, N.J., to help our son move back to Buffalo. He had too much stuff for one car and not enough stuff to justify renting a U-Haul. That morning I received a text from my little sister in Boston:
Stinky: Are you still going?? They are telling us not to travel to NJ or NY until at least Sunday.
(Note that, yes, in my address book my little sister is known as stinky. Long story, but let’s just say I was eight years older and leave it at that.) I replied:
Me: We will be fine. The storm is mainly near the ocean and we are coming from the north. It’s all good. Thanks for concern dear sister.
My wife and I jumped into the car and we started driving. For the first 4 1/2 hours all was peachy. Not a cloud in the sky. The streets were dry. Then we hit the outskirts of Bridgewater, N.J., where we started to notice lots of cars off on the side of the road. My first thought was, “Man, people in (New Jersey) must have this weird tradition of leaving cars on the side of the road.”
We continued to our intersection. The GPS said, “Go this way!,” but we couldn’t because, well, the road was flooded. We pulled back and had the GPS recalculate. The new route took us by the Yankees’ minor league stadium, which was now underwater. No way past without having a duck boat. The next route also was flooded. Not knowing what else to do, we stopped at a CVS to hopefully find somebody who knew a path through the flooding.
We were talking to one very helpful lady who told us we were close to New Brunswick. Another woman whose house had literally just collapsed heard us talking and said, “Where in New Brunswick do you want to go?”
I said, “Near Rutgers.”
She said, “Rutgers is huge, ya gotta give me more.”
I gave her my son’s address. Then this lady whose house had just been destroyed said, “There is one road you can take, Yada Yada Yada.” Note her words weren’t really Yada Yada Yada, but that’s how my mind heard them. But I figured my wife understood them. We said thanks and left the store.
Standing by our car my wife and I felt better that we could reach our son but still weren’t quite sure how. The two ladies we were talking to came out they noticed we were confused. One of the ladies pointed to a road and said, “Just take that road and then, Yada Yada Yada.”
The lady who had lost her house looked at us and smiled and said. “Use Waze to guide you. Waze keeps up with road closures much faster than the standard GPS.”
We thanked them. We now felt quite certain we could get to our son. The two ladies exchanged pleasantries and got into their cars. I couldn’t help noticing that one of them had a Trump sticker and the other had a Biden sticker.
I learned three things that day. My sister worries, but she can be right at times. Waze rocks. And, even though we might have different political ideologies, we can still cooperate and work together to help each other.