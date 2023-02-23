Over the weekend, I watched much of NBA’s All-Star competition events. I gotta say I could have used way more hoops and less hoopla, but I guess I’m not their target demographic when it comes to the non-b’ball entertainment.
That said, I also thought the game itself was a bit of a mess. Usually, these all-star games are a shootfest, and that’s what the fans pay and tune in to see. That’s cool. But geez, they could at least pretend to play some defense. Still, even with the lack of defense you gotta admire how good these guys all shoot.
But the highlight of the entire weekend of b’ball (at least to me) was the slam dunk contest only because of the performance of Mac McClung, a guy who has played all of two — that’s right, two — games in the NBA. He was only there because of social media fame and the fact that a lot of big-name players don’t want to be in the dunk contest.
McClung, who is “only” 6-foot-2, put on a dunking show. By his last attempt, it was pretty much a slam dunk he was going to win the competition. Sure, it’s a lot different slam-dunking on a wide-open court with nobody guarding you, but it was still fun to watch.
Being a baseball guy, I’m also excited that the Mets play their first televised spring training game of the season this Saturday. Yeah, it’s only spring training, but I love watching the prospects play, and I think it’s going to be an exciting year for New York baseball, including the Syracuse Mets. Plus, spring training means spring is coming.
I’ve been spending a bit of time experimenting with ChatGPT. I even had it write a sci-fi story about a PI and a robot looking for a talking dog in the style of John Zakour. It did. It wasn’t very good, maybe on the level of what I wrote in high school. It still tells and doesn’t show. I feel safe for a while.
I also had a text conversation with my niece, Natalia, in Spanish, with ChatGPT doing the Spanish for me. It was so good that Natalia knew it wasn’t me.
Chatbots are fun to experiment with, but it will still be a few years before they are truly ready for prime time.
Apparently, the United States shot down a club weather balloon that had circled the Earth six times. The balloon cost around $100; the missile that shot it down costs around $200,000. This made me think of two things.
First, kudos to the weather balloon club for getting the balloon to circle the Earth six times. Second, why the heck did the pilots use a missile instead of their machine guns? My son talked to his friend, who is a top gun pilot (which is cool). My son’s friend said he was not the one who shot down the balloon but explained the reason why they used a missile. I am paraphrasing here, but he said the missile doesn’t disperse like bullets, which would actually create more of a hazard for civilians below.
Finally, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo dog living in Portugal became the world’s oldest dog at a whopping 30 years and 266 days on Feb. 1 (that comes to around 180 in human years). The breed has an average life expectancy of 12-14 years, so this big boy has really done well. His humans say he still likes to go for walks and sit by the fire when he’s cold.
Now that’s a good boy.