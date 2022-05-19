This is a semi-repeat column on the wonderful game/sport of pickleball. The reason I am repeating this is because this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Brook Street tennis courts (named after Geneva tennis legend Lenny DeFrancesco), there will be a pickleball clinic. This clinic will be led by Geneva’s pickleball ambassador, George Fairfax.
George has been playing pickleball for a long time and knows the game well. He’s forgotten more about pickleball than most people know. The clinic should be fun and informative. I might even stop by and help.
Pickleball is a very poorly named game. It really should have been whiffle tennis or paddle tennis or whiffle paddle tennis. After all, it’s a game played on the court the size of a badminton court, using whiffle balls and paddles. It even has old badminton/volleyball scoring where only the serving team can score. Yet we get the name pickleball because, according to legend, the creators of the game had a dog named “pickle” that would always steal the ball when they played. I guess they thought the name “pickle stole and slimed on the ball” made for too long of a name, despite the fact it would be more accurate and just as descriptive of the game.
I guess we should be glad the dog wasn’t called Burp or we’d have burpball.
To make the game a bit more complicated, when you play doubles each player on each team serves each time you have the ball except for the first time. The team that serves first only gets to serve until the first server doesn’t win a point.
Also, scoring has three numbers: your score, their score, and the server’s number (either one or two). To make it even more different, there’s a zone six feet around each side of net called the kitchen, or no-volley zone. It means you can’t volley the ball when standing in that zone. There is also the two-bounce rule where the serve must bounce and the return of serve also must bounce. Hence, you’ll often hear, “Let it bounce.”
To keep the games friendly-ish, you need to serve underhanded (note underhanded does not mean sneaky unless you want it to). However, serve rules are evolving. So, while you must hit the ball underhand, you may now bounce the ball or put spin on the ball in certain ways.
As a game grows it gets more complicated. George will explain all this Saturday.
Games play a lot like ping-pong crossed with paddle tennis and badminton. The average game point can go: serve, return, dink, dink, dink, “oops I left the ball up too high,” spike.
Despite the weird name and rules that seem complicated until they are not, and a score system that some people (you know who you are) never get, the game is fun! Making the court a third the size of tennis court and using whiffle balls creates a game more playable and less challenging than other racket sports. Pickleball is very accessible to a wide variety of people, old and young. Plus, since you are hitting a whiffle ball on a tiny court playing a game called pickleball, it’s hard to get really serious, though some do.
Still, when you say “it’s a game where we are hitting whiffle balls,” most people smile and calm down. The smaller court and the slower ball make it a very social experience. You get exercise, have fun and socialize with other humans! It’s win-win-win.
If you need to learn more about what’s planned for Saturday, email George at gfairfax@rochester.rr.com.