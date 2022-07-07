It’s been said, “Don’t put off ’til tomorrow what you can do today!” But we humans in general are bad at that; procrastination runs deep in us. This can be especially deep when putting off something we really don’t like.
In my case, I’ve been putting off going to the dentist to get an old wisdom tooth pulled for a lot of tomorrows. How many tomorrows? Well let’s put it this way: Back in 1993, when we were living in Costa Rica, my sister in-law dentist said, “You probably should get that out sooner than later.” I’m paraphrasing, but you get the gist. There is just something about mouth pain that really bothered me.
How much was I bothered? This is how my wife got me to go to the dentist that day.
“Honey, do you want to go to lunch at that roasted chicken place you love?”
“You don’t have to ask me twice, Olgita! I’m so there!”
We get in the car and start to drive. I am happy knowing I’m about to be feasting on juicy roasted chicken and pickled veggies. The car makes a turn I wasn’t expecting. I stay quiet, figuring there are a lot of ways to get places, and I was still a Costa Rican newbie. A few more turns and a bit more driving and I, being the keen-minded, future sci fi mystery writer, started to suspect that something was funny here.
We pull up to an office that reads: Dentista.
I said, “Hey wait a minute. This is your sister’s dental office!”
Olga nodded and said, “Yes, I have an appointment here today before we eat.” She wasn’t lying at all. What she kept from me was I also had an appointment.
Over the years I have “bravely” gone to several dentists since then — mostly when something bothered me so much I had to get something done. I can’t complain about any of the dentists I visited. They were all nice, and they did fine work. But I would use any excuse to delay and delay. I would also switch dentists often, my excuse usually being, “They don’t accept our insurance.” Which was true. But, quite honestly, after avoiding a dentist for a year or more, I just didn’t want to face them and say, “Yep, I’ve been avoiding you.”
Finally, though this one tooth, after some 30 years, got to the point where I couldn’t handle it or deny it any longer. Not wanting to go to any of the previous dentists and apologize, I decided to go to a new one. I picked Dr. Lima because I had heard good things. For my first appointment, he agreed with me and other dentists that my one tooth had to come out. He didn’t yell at me for avoiding the dentist for so long. So, I said let’s make an appointment and do it.
I canceled the appointment once due to a legit covid exposure, but last week I showed up and had the tooth extracted. I’m happy to report the tooth came out very painlessly. A week later my mouth feels great.
My brain keeps telling me, “See you really should have done this a long time ago!”