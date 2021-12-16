Last Sunday, after watching the Buffalo Bills in their heartbreaking loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I just didn’t have the stomach to watch Sunday night football. I didn’t want to hear how close the Bills came to winning and now how close they were from being knocked out of the playoffs.
Being a positive guy, I still think the Bills have a decent shot at making the playoffs, even though their offense is simple: Josh Allen runs or passes. They’ve had a lot of weird bad breaks, and these things tend to even out during the entire season. Once in the playoffs, anything can happen.
Even if the Bills don’t make the playoffs, they will get a better draft position. That will, hopefully, allow them to get bigger so they can stop the run and get somebody else to carry the ball besides Josh Allen.
Anyhow, after the game I didn’t want to see any football. Instead, I tuned into the Miss Universe pageant.
Even though I knew (joke I’m obligated to make here) it would once again be won by somebody from Earth, I did enjoy watching the pageant. I understand there are social and political issues with beauty pageants, especially one being held in Israel. I choose to look at this as a way to celebrate a world of culturally diverse, intelligent, and dynamic women.
The reason why I decided to write this column today, though, was the quote from Harnazz Sandu, Miss Universe herself: “Know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful, stop comparing yourself to others. I believed in myself, and that’s why I’m standing here today!”
It should be noted that this very together and on-point quote was after host Steve Harvey had surprised Miss Sandu by asking her to do some of her famous animal impressions. While a lot of people thought Harvey was out of place for doing this, I thought it helped show how composed these women must be. Miss Sandu, while surprised, did do an on-point cat impression.
I understand it may be a bit ironic for a woman just crowned the “most beautiful unmarried woman on Earth” to say “stop comparing yourself to others.” But she was once again on point (which is apparently my phrase of the day). Not a lot of good can come from judging yourself against others. Even if you judge yourself as superior to somebody else — “I’m smarter,” or “I’m better looking,” or “I’m a better pickleball player” — that might cause you to look down on that person being judged even though they may be better than you at a host of activities. Plus, quite frankly, with an attitude like that you risk people thinking you’re a pompous ass.
Of course, the biggest problem comparing yourself with others is when you do it, it’s in a negative light. “They’re smarter or better looking or play better pickleball.” You tend to get down on yourself, and no good can come from that.
As I’ve stressed before, social media is great at amplifying this issue. Most people only post their best selves. Take everything you see on social media with a whole shaker of salt.
Remember, the only person you have any control over is you. If you must compare yourself with someone, try to compare current you with past you. Be nice to yourself and stress the positive changes and improvements. Hopefully, you’ll see how you, like a fine wine, are improving with age.