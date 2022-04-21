It’s become very clear to me that sometimes my common sense can be lacking, especially when it comes to food.
For my “must lose weight” campaign, I’ve been trying to limit my daily calories to 1,400. The data shows that the best way to lose weight is to eat less. Therefore, I limit my breakfast to 150 calories. I know it’s been said that “breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” but not a lot of data supports that. Your body will process food in the same manner no matter when you eat it.
I like to start a couple days a week off on a slice and half of bacon. It’s got fat and flavor. The problem is too much flavor. I get very anxious to eat it. I often forget to let it cool down for a few seconds.
A few days ago, I smelled the bacon and thought, “I MUST EAT THIS NOW!” My primal brain overrode any cognitive function I might have had. I reached into the pan and grabbed a piece of bacon. Once again that primal brain stem took over and told me: “YO, STUPID, THAT’S HOT!” (Note: I still ate the bacon out of the pan). I then turned to our dog, Daisy, lowered the pan and said, “Here you go Daisy.” Daisy sniffed the pan, looked at me and thought, “Dude that’s way too hot now!” She walked away. I realized my dog has more common sense than I do. I take some comfort in knowing that she is a really smart dog.
Another factor that makes weight loss so challenging is that there really are a lot of nice places to eat around here, especially when we have Olga’s family from Costa Rica visiting and we want to show off the area a little. Between the restaurants and wineries, we ate out on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We like to help the Finger Lakes economy when we can. Plus, all of us certainly enjoyed all the food and wines we sampled. The good news is pretty much everybody has a salad and protein on the menu these days, so it’s not that hard to eat well while eating mostly healthy.
Finally, a lot of our eating is driven by psychological cues or primes. I see food, I want to eat food. I am aware of this, and like they say, being aware of a problem is half the battle. So, normally, I keep the food in our house out of sight.
I can’t do that as easily with family and visitors around. We want them to feel welcome and to have easy access to the food. That means there are a lot more sweets: cookies, cakes, candy around. I try to walk through the kitchen with hand blinders up. Of course, when other people are cooking, the house fills with the aroma; that also primes me to want to eat.
I can’t walk around with blinders and nose plugs; it would be both silly and rude. What I do on these days: Give myself a cheat day. I let myself eat what I want (within reason). I get joy and a lot of positive vibes, and that’s really what life is about!