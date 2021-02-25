I was born in Central NY. I went to undergrad in Northern NY. Outside of a few years in Costa Rica and the Central Valley of California I’ve lived most of my life in areas that call five inches of snow “just another Tuesday.” Yet despite all that, there are times during the winter I think, “Dang this really stinks!” I actually use other words instead of “dang” and “stinks,” but I want to keep this a G-rated column.
I decided that this winter, being a positive type of guy, I would look for the good things about winter in Central NY. After all, we humans do have a lot of control over our thoughts and therefore how we feel.
First off, if you like winter sports this place is like a winter wonderland. Of course, I went skiing once with ski club and that was after I missed the first four weeks with chicken pox (thanks to my little sister). There, I foolishly decided I could ski down the intermediate slope with no lessons. Sadly, I had no idea the chairlift didn’t stop to let you off at the intermediate slope. I ended up all the way at the top of the mountain. Where I figured, “How hard can it be to ski down Rocket Run?” I promptly fell, then watched one of my skis release and ski easily down the hill. I then endured one of the longest and most heckle-filled walks of my life as I trekked down the hill. I’m not a skiing fan but I did learn that whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and at least a bit wiser.
Continuing my list of good things about winter:
• Cold air can be really exhilarating. Some studies show cold weather can increase brain activity. Which for most people is a good thing.
• Our dog loves the snow!
• We get a change of seasons! Not boring old good weather all the time!
• The cold makes our homes more affordable!
• The cold also gets rid or cuts down on mosquitoes and flies and spiders and stuff. Not many bee stings in the winter!
• Shoveling, when done carefully, is good exercise.
I started to think, “Yeah winter isn’t that bad at all! Especially this winter.” But then February stormed in. Despite being the shortest month of the year, February seems like the longest three months of the year. December has the holidays. January has the new year with all its hope and dreams and vaccines. Winter still seems fresh, and we have football playoffs. By the time February rolls around I am ready for winter to be done with. Once my wife retires, I wouldn’t mind if we spend February in Costa Rica or Pasadena. But that’s a few years away. I needed a coping mechanism for now.
I started looking for good things about February, the dankest part of winter.
February is the shortest month. Plus, it’s the only month that doesn’t always have the same number of days! Which is cool? Right? Okay, grasping at straws there, but still a fun fact. Nowadays we have the Super Bowl in February which is kind of like a holiday for sports, eating and betting fans. Additionally, this year we even had the Australian Tennis Open, which is a nice plus. Oh, the days are getting longer. No more 4:40 p.m. dark, which is only good for vampires. And baseball’s spring training starts. Best of all, February means spring is right around the corner.
We made it this far and have grown stronger!