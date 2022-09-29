Saturday, my wife and I decided to go to the National Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Smith Opera House in Geneva. I like to consider myself a modern male and am super supportive of women. Plus, Mia Hamm was being inducted, and I gotta admit I was hoping to see her and her husband, ex-baseball great Nomar Garciaparra.
Long story short: Mia wasn’t there because of parental duty. Michelle Obama and Judy Chicago also could not attend the function. Three of the inductees — Octavia Butler, Emily Howland and Kathrine Johnson — were honored posthumously. Still, Rebecca Halstead, Joy Harjo and Indra Nooyi were there in person. If you want to get a feeling for the amazing roles these women and others played in U.S. history, I suggest a day trip to the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls. I’ve only been to the old building but plan to go to the new one soon.
All these women heard the words, “Nope you can’t do that!” — and they either ignored them or worked around them to great success.
I’m ashamed to admit I’ve never read Octavia Butler’s science fiction writing. Back when I took sci-fi reading classes in the ’70s, the only female speculative fiction writer we read was Ursula K. Le Guinn’s “Left Hand of Darkness.” Of course, Ms. Butler was only starting out, but it shows how the field was lacking in those days, and to this day there are still more male writers, at least in the sci-fi field. I now plan to read some of Ms. Butler’s work.
I’m also in awe of Katherine Johnson, who was one of the first Black women scientists at NASA. Her orbital mechanics calculations helped make NASA what it is today. They called her the human calculator, as her work literally guided the space program. John Glenn himself once said, “If she says the numbers are good, I’m ready to go!” Yes, Katherine was that good. Her story, along with the other Black women who worked at NASA in those early years, was told in the movie “Hidden Figures.”
Yesterday, the many men and women of NASA’s DART mission did something cool and possibly world-saving. Contrary to what they show on the movies and TV, if an asteroid hurtles toward Earth, we would not want to blow it up. This would likely cause more pieces of asteroid to rain down on Earth. Which would be bad (sorry Bruce Willis). Instead, we’d want to nudge that asteroid to change its path.
After years of planning and prep, the DART team purposely crashed a small spacecraft into an asteroid while broadcasting the entire event over live-stream with a 38-second delay. I watched in wonder as the asteroid grew from a dot on the screen to a giant gray rock, with other smaller rocks on it. The resolution was that good.
The transmission didn’t stop until the ship crashed into the surface of the space rock, giving us details of the rock’s surface. It was amazing.
In a couple of months, we will know if the asteroid was nudged off course. No matter what, it’s still a fantastic achievement. I couldn’t help thinking, “Wherever she’s watching in the universe, Kathrine Johnson must be so proud right now.”